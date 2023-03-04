“You untalented idiot”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval amid his and Ariana Madix break-up reports and cheating allegations

Vanderpump Rules couples seem to have been caught up in the trend of cheating and breakups. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are the latest pair to hit a rough patch.
Tom was recently seen moving out of his and Ariana’s house after their split, according to TMZ. Reports further stated that the reason behind their break-up was Tom cheating on his girlfriend with co-star Raquel Leviss.
The news left fans heartbroken, leading to them sharing their opinions on social media. Mostly, they slammed Tom and sent love to Ariana.
Interestingly, almost every couple on Vanderpump Rules has parted ways.
Fans boycott Tom Sandoval’s bar over his affair reports
TMZ reported that Bravo producers captured Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s split for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.
Twitter fans claimed that Ariana allegedly found questionable pictures of Raquel Leviss on Tom Sandoval’s phone. Apparently, he was having an affair with the latter for quite some time.
Fans reacted to the whole drama on Twitter, where they also encouraged others to boycott Tom’s bar. Take a look at their reactions:
Relationship timeline:
The two got back together in 2013 when Ariana joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Before making it official, Tom was dating Kristen Route, who later accused him of cheating on her with Ariana. However, Tom and Ariana denied the claims.
Since then, the two have been together through happy and sad times. Tom wanted to take their relationship to the next level, which meant marriage. But Ariana was hesitant to settle down with him, as shown in previous episodes of Vanderpump Rules.
In 2019, they bought a house as a couple. They even published a book together called Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes. Over the years, fans saw Tom supporting Ariana when she had a cancer scare and throughout her suffering due to depression.
After Season 10's trailer was released, rumors milled that the couple was in an open relationship. But Ariana shut down those rumors with a tweet that read:
“We dont have an open relationship. i'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous.”
Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval has not posted anything on Instagram regarding his relationship update. Ariana, on the other hand, has deleted her Instagram account.
Recent break-ups on Vanderpump Rules
By the end of Season 9, Vanderpump Rules fans saw many break-ups and the drama continued in the latest season.
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke up, while Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney filed for divorce. Lala Kent, too, ended her engagement with then-fiance Randall Emmett.
In the latest season, Raquel found out that James and Lala hooked up when they were in a relationship with her and Randall, respectively. Raquel was then seen making a move on Tom Schwartz, and the two ended up kissing each other in the latest episode. However, Schwartz reportedly didn’t continue the relationship any further.
Raquel was already receiving a lot of flak from her co-stars for going after Katie’s ex. Only time will tell what will happen if the reports of Tom Sandoval and her turn out to be true.
In addition to the aforementioned cast, the reality TV show also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, Ally Lewber, and Scheana Ray.
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.