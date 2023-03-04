“You untalented idiot”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval amid his and Ariana Madix break-up reports and cheating allegations

Vanderpump Rules couples seem to have been caught up in the trend of cheating and breakups. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are the latest pair to hit a rough patch.

Tom was recently seen moving out of his and Ariana’s house after their split, according to TMZ. Reports further stated that the reason behind their break-up was Tom cheating on his girlfriend with co-star Raquel Leviss.

The news left fans heartbroken, leading to them sharing their opinions on social media. Mostly, they slammed Tom and sent love to Ariana.

Spider Jerusalem @Jorjorwel42 Oh Tom Sandoval, you untalented idiot. Ariana always deserved so much better than you. #PumpRules Oh Tom Sandoval, you untalented idiot. Ariana always deserved so much better than you. #PumpRules

Interestingly, almost every couple on Vanderpump Rules has parted ways.

Fans boycott Tom Sandoval’s bar over his affair reports

TMZ reported that Bravo producers captured Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s split for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Twitter fans claimed that Ariana allegedly found questionable pictures of Raquel Leviss on Tom Sandoval’s phone. Apparently, he was having an affair with the latter for quite some time.

Fans reacted to the whole drama on Twitter, where they also encouraged others to boycott Tom’s bar. Take a look at their reactions:

Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 @cindoodooch_

Tom Sandoval

#PumpRules On another note. Be strong Ariana!! We love youTom Sandoval On another note. Be strong Ariana!! We love you Tom Sandoval #PumpRules https://t.co/o06O6eH58M

✨ @djpisces__ Tom made Ariana feel safe enough that she considered marrying him and having kids with him when she never wanted either of those things only for him to cheat on her with her friend? For 7 months?? He’s done honey. And we are all here for the Ariana show now #PumpRules Tom made Ariana feel safe enough that she considered marrying him and having kids with him when she never wanted either of those things only for him to cheat on her with her friend? For 7 months?? He’s done honey. And we are all here for the Ariana show now #PumpRules https://t.co/yrtlEVdixD

alex ramos @aldipalma I will be randomly saying “I still can’t believe Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel” for the next 6 months. #PumpRules I will be randomly saying “I still can’t believe Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel” for the next 6 months. #PumpRules

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 I can’t wait to see how this plays out for this season of #PumpRules ! I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, but it makes for great TV! We all know Ariana will come out on top and I have a feeling Tom may regret this choice. You made your bed, now you get to lie in it! Good luck! I can’t wait to see how this plays out for this season of #PumpRules! I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, but it makes for great TV! We all know Ariana will come out on top and I have a feeling Tom may regret this choice. You made your bed, now you get to lie in it! Good luck!

B @BoricuaB227 Now the Toms can sit alone in their empty bar #PumpRules Now the Toms can sit alone in their empty bar #PumpRules

alyssa ♡ @alyssaisonline BROOOOOO NO WAY DID TOM CHEAT ON ARIANA…. HOW IS THIS HAPPENING RN #PumpRules BROOOOOO NO WAY DID TOM CHEAT ON ARIANA…. HOW IS THIS HAPPENING RN #PumpRules

izzy 🥯 @isabagell Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Maddix is my villain origin story ladies we ride at dawn #PumpRules Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Maddix is my villain origin story ladies we ride at dawn #PumpRules

MrsL! @Elie1804 I’ve been awake since 7am ingesting all the #PumpRules news - my husband woke up not to long ago and I’ve tried to explain it all to him .. “no the other Tom .. yes I’m team Ariana, of course I’m angry, well he planned James and Racquels engagement “- it’s a lot for him on a sat I’ve been awake since 7am ingesting all the #PumpRules news - my husband woke up not to long ago and I’ve tried to explain it all to him .. “no the other Tom .. yes I’m team Ariana, of course I’m angry, well he planned James and Racquels engagement “- it’s a lot for him on a sat https://t.co/bo0gxSx0tJ

Michael Hill @MichaelHill0528 #VanderpumpRules That whole time Ariana didn’t want to marry Tom….I think that was her gut telling her not to. #pumprules That whole time Ariana didn’t want to marry Tom….I think that was her gut telling her not to. #pumprules #VanderpumpRules

Relationship timeline:

The two got back together in 2013 when Ariana joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Before making it official, Tom was dating Kristen Route, who later accused him of cheating on her with Ariana. However, Tom and Ariana denied the claims.

Since then, the two have been together through happy and sad times. Tom wanted to take their relationship to the next level, which meant marriage. But Ariana was hesitant to settle down with him, as shown in previous episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

In 2019, they bought a house as a couple. They even published a book together called Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes. Over the years, fans saw Tom supporting Ariana when she had a cancer scare and throughout her suffering due to depression.

After Season 10's trailer was released, rumors milled that the couple was in an open relationship. But Ariana shut down those rumors with a tweet that read:

“We dont have an open relationship. i'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous.”

Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval has not posted anything on Instagram regarding his relationship update. Ariana, on the other hand, has deleted her Instagram account.

Recent break-ups on Vanderpump Rules

By the end of Season 9, Vanderpump Rules fans saw many break-ups and the drama continued in the latest season.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke up, while Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney filed for divorce. Lala Kent, too, ended her engagement with then-fiance Randall Emmett.

In the latest season, Raquel found out that James and Lala hooked up when they were in a relationship with her and Randall, respectively. Raquel was then seen making a move on Tom Schwartz, and the two ended up kissing each other in the latest episode. However, Schwartz reportedly didn’t continue the relationship any further.

Raquel was already receiving a lot of flak from her co-stars for going after Katie’s ex. Only time will tell what will happen if the reports of Tom Sandoval and her turn out to be true.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the reality TV show also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, Ally Lewber, and Scheana Ray.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

