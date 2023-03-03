Who Is Jo Wenberg? Meet Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz’s roommate amid dating rumors

Tom Schwartz cleared the air about dating his hairstylist Jo Wenberg on Wednesday, March 1. In an interview with US Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules star said that while Jo is a "beautiful soul," he is not dating her. After Tom's divorce from his wife Katie Maloney, the two are just chilling out.

Jo Wenberg is currently living with Tom as a "roommate." In a deleted scene from Vanderpump Rules, Tom explained to Katie that Jo was staying with him until the 1st (month unknown.) Jo is a 35-year-old hairdresser from Los Angeles who has worked for multiple TV shows and award ceremonies.

In 2015, Jo Wenberg began working as a hairstylist for Tom

Jo Wenberg is the daughter of Dr. Robert Patricia and Virginia Wednerg. She was born in Kohler, Wisconsin, in 1988.

When Jo was in the second grade, she realized her passion for the fashion industry, and at the age of just 14, she began cutting hair in her parent’s garage. She was at the top of her class at the Aveda Institute in Minneapolis and moved to LA in 2012 with just her dreams and a car.

Wenberg struggled for two years in the beauty industry and ultimately landed herself a marketing job at Toni and Guy. Jo worked for multiple celebrities during the Emmys, Grammys, and Academy awards. She is also associated with Bravo and E! and started working as a hairstylist for the Vanderpump Rules cast members in 2015. She started a firm called Jo My Gosh Hair LLC in November 2019.

Jo’s Instagram account is private, and she currently has more than 1200 followers.

Tom Schwartz is not ready to be in another relationship

During the March 2 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom told Scheana that he was up until 4:00 am because he was with Jo Wenberg. He denied sleeping together and dating her. Schwartz told US Weekly in an interview:

"She’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out."

In July 2022, Jo and Tom were spotted hanging out together at a concert in Los Angeles. Schwartz later entered a romantic fling with Leviss (while shooting for season 10) but revealed that he was not ready to get into another relationship after his divorce. He also said:

"It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with, like, business and my family and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again."

Tom was married to Maloney for five years and was in a relationship with her for seven years before that. The two divorced in October 2022, and Katie revealed that Tom was very much focused on building a new bar instead of his marriage, which led to their divorce.

In a deleted clip of the show, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz talk about Jo staying with the latter. Jo then enters the room and quickly leaves to walk her dog while Tom tells her:

"I fricking love you, Jo."

Jo replied that she loves her too. Tom confessed in a confessional that he had a crush on her but was not planning on asking her. Tom responded that having a roommate was pleasant when Katie questioned him about it.

Fans can watch Tom Schwartz and his new roommate Jo Wenberg on Vanderpump Rules, which airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

