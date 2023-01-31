K-pop stars dominate fashion industry as Givenchy Beauty appoints Nayeon as official muse

French luxury cosmetic brand, Givenchy Beauty, has chosen TWICE's main vocalist and dancer, Nayeon, as their latest ambassador. The announcement was made on January 30th, and Nayeon was introduced as the brand's new face on the cover of Dazed Korea magazine.

The announcement comes as Korean idols continue to dominate the fashion industry, following BTS' selection as global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton and BLACKPINK's collaborations with iconic brands such as Bvlgari and Dior.

According to a brand representative, Nayeon was selected as the official model due to her bright and lively appearance, confidence, and sophisticated stage presence and added that the artist is expected to bring positive synergies to the brand through her participation in various campaign activities.

Nayeon will also showcase her charming side for Givenchy Beauty's makeup and perfume categories. The pop singer has already made waves in the music industry and is now set to leave her mark in the beauty industry.

The official account of Twice has unveiled a series of collaboration images, accompanying an announcement regarding the latest comeback of the popular K-pop group, Moonlight Sunrise.

On the cover of Dazed Korea magazine, Nayeon can be seen showcasing Givenchy's beauty products, including the foundation, compact, and perfume. She exudes a stunning appearance in a black jacket, with minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty.

Nayeon's latest collab sparking excitement among fans as they anticipate further brand ambassadorship by TWICE members

The news of Twice's Unni's appointment has already caused a buzz among fans and fashion lovers alike, with many eager to see what exciting projects she will bring to the iconic brand.

Givenchy Beauty's decision to appoint the popstar as their muse is a testament to the power of Korean idols in the fashion world, and a sign of their growing influence and popularity.

More about Givenchy:

Founded in 1952 by French designer Hubert de Givenchy, the brand is known for its haute-couture clothing, accessories, perfumes and cosmetics. The house of Givenchy is part of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture et du Pret-a-Porter and is owned by the prestigious LVMH luxury group.

Givenchy Beauty has a history of choosing celebrities as their muses, with Shin Min-a serving as the brand's muse in 2021, and K-pop star Taeyang being named as the new brand ambassador for Givenchy Clothing just a few days ago.

The Pop! singer's appointment as the new muse for Givenchy Beauty is sure to bring exciting times ahead for both the brand and the fans of the singer.

