Who was Latisha Chong? Tributes pour in as renowned hairstylist dies aged 32

Celebrity hairstylist Latisha Chong has died at the age of 32 following a long battle with cancer. On August 20, The New York Times reported that Chong passed away due to metastatic breast cancer in July 2022 in Manhattan, New York. However, her death at the time did not get much reportage.

Latisha Chong has her name attached to working with several A-listers like Serena Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross.

All you need to know about Latisha Chong and her career milestones

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Latisha Chong shifted to the United States with her family when she was six.

At the age of 19, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served there before deciding to pursue a career as a professional hair stylist. In 2014, she received an honorable medical release from the military. Thereafter, she enrolled at Charleston Southern University, South Carolina, and earned a degree in biology in 2017.

Chong's interest in the profession started developing at the age of 10 when she used to sweep the floors of a salon where her mother also worked as a hair stylist. She learned the tricks of the trade from her mother and later implemented them to eventually work her way up in the industry. Additionally, for inspiration, she used to follow the salons based in Flatbush, Brooklyn, which mainly catered to Caribbean people.

While talking to The New York Times, Chong's sister, Afesha, revealed:

“Black hair is a family thing in our neighborhood. Everyone comes to the salons on Saturday, and you learn to nurture the hair but also the soul. Latisha picked that up quickly.”

Latisha began working professionally alongside Michelle Jones and went on to become a world-renowned hairstylist. She has worked with several Hollywood and global personalities, including Serena Williams, Ziwe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeremy O. Harris, Adut Akech, among others, throughout her illustrious career.

Twitter reacts to Latisha Chong's death

The Twitterati expressed their sorrow over Latisha Chong's death at such an early age due to metastatic breast cancer. Several Twitter users paid tribute to the late hairstylist who had made a mark in the world of Black hair history.

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross @PatternBeauty we say farewell as she is laid to rest today. PATTERN salutes her hair artistry. We are so grateful for the contribution she made to our hair story.



We had the opportunity to work with LaTisha on our Expand Your Pattern campaign. Here are some of In memory of LaTisha Chongwe say farewell as she is laid to rest today. PATTERN salutes her hair artistry. We are so grateful for the contribution she made to our hair story.We had the opportunity to work with LaTisha on our Expand Your Pattern campaign. Here are some of In memory of LaTisha Chong 💛 we say farewell as she is laid to rest today. PATTERN salutes her hair artistry. We are so grateful for the contribution she made to our hair story. We had the opportunity to work with LaTisha on our Expand Your Pattern campaign. Here are some of https://t.co/jjXPyRW8Gt

lerato @tshepanglerato



Everyone involved was seemingly graceful enough to give her the gift of that cover for her final work.



Latisha Chong 🕊 The hairstylist who did Serena’s hair for the Vogue cover… passed on shortly after the shoot following a battle with cancer.Everyone involved was seemingly graceful enough to give her the gift of that cover for her final work.Latisha Chong 🕊 The hairstylist who did Serena’s hair for the Vogue cover… passed on shortly after the shoot following a battle with cancer.Everyone involved was seemingly graceful enough to give her the gift of that cover for her final work. Latisha Chong 🕊💛

While talking to news outlet WWD, Ellis Ross revealed the details about her first encounter with the gifted hairstylist and reminisced about her journey with Latisha:

“I met Latisha in September 2021 when we worked together for my Harper’s Bazaar cover, styled by editor in chief Samira Nasr and shot by Renell Medrano, and she created some epic curls for that editorial. I then got to play with her again for the 2021 Met Gala, where she cut and styled a slick, angular bob to go with my Balenciaga couture."

The actress also spoke about her collaboration with Chong:

"I then brought her in to create rich, textured styles for ‘Expand Your Pattern,’ an international campaign for my hair care line, Pattern Beauty.”

Expressing her gratitude for being able to work with her, Ross sent condolences to Chong's family, saying:

“Latisha had a real love of natural textured hair and that is what brought our work together. I am so grateful for the contribution she made to my own hair story and the hair story I’m telling through Pattern. Sending all the love to her son, family, friends & loved ones.”

Her last high-profile job was with Serena Williams for her Vogue September 2022 cover, where she was confined to a wheelchair.

Latisha Chong is survived by her twelve-year-old son, Malachi, parents Darlene and Garrick, and sisters Afesha and Tenisha.

