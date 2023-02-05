When did Ariana Madix join Vanderpump Rules? Relationship with Tom Sandoval explored ahead of season 10 premiere

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is back with another season filled with fights and romances! Season 10 of the show will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET, and Ariana Madix will once again join the popular series as a “main cast member.”

Ariana joined Vanderpump Rules in 2013 in the first season as an employee of the SUR restaurant. She was seen as a guest/ recurring cast member for the first two seasons and became one of the main characters in 2015. The main reason for this change was that Tom Sandoval announced during the season 2 reunion that he was dating Madix.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's relationship journey as seen onVanderpump Rules season 10

At the start of Vanderpump Rules, Tom introduced Madix to viewers as a friend and revealed that they had worked together in the past. Tom’s girlfriend at the time, Kristen Doute, accused them of sleeping together but both denied the claim.

After his breakup with Doute, Tom announced on February 10, 2014, that he was dating Ariana, and the couple also made their relationship official on Instagram. Since then, the pair have been together on multiple occasions at events like the Coachella 2016, the Kentucky Derby, and the Day of the Dead music festival.

In 2018, Ariana revealed that she had “a lil bit o'cancer” removed from her body, and Tom supported her during the surgery, which brought them together. Ariana and Tom hit a bump in their relationship in 2019 because the latter told all of his friends that Madix and Lala had a se*ual experience in the past.

They were able to forget the incident after Ariana explained that:

"When you talk about anyone's se*uality without their consent, it's like really not okay."

They bought their first house in the San Fernando Valley area in February 2019. They then wrote a mixology book in 2019 titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

Madix revealed in 2020 that she had depression and was feeling suicidal. Sandoval supported his girlfriend at the time and said:

"I have seen Ariana this low before, but it is very rare. It obviously weighs on me a lot, because I love her so much and I want to see her happy, and I want to do everything I can, but sometimes I feel powerless.”

Ariana admitted in October 2021 that she was not a fan of the concept of marriage and claimed that it was "really more about the two people." Tom and Ariana were said to be in an open relationship in 2023. However, Madix dispelled that rumor by tweeting:

"We don’t have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. Thought that was obvious. Bisexual ≠ Polyamorous."

The rumors came after the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 10 was released, in which Katie Maloney told other cast members that Tom and Madix were in an open relationship. Tom can be seen getting shocked after hearing the fake news.

Fresh episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will air on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Additionally, fans will be able to watch the show on the Peacock streaming application. Tune into the series to see how Tom and Ariana handle the fake rumors about them inviting other people into their relationship.

