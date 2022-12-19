When did Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro start dating? MLB star makes Instagram debut with girlfriend

After much speculation, Alex Rodriguez has finally made his relationship with Jac Cordeiro Instagram official. The couple, who reportedly started dating in October 2022, sparked rumors when they were spotted together in several locations around New York City.

Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to post a picture with Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. The picture, which seems to be taken at a party, features the four of them standing in front of a Christmas tree.

He captioned the post:

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.”

Netizens share their reactions after Alex Rodriguez makes his relationship with Cordeiro public

With Alex's latest Christmas picture, he and Jac made their relationship official on social media. Apart from the photo with the family, the MLB star also shared a few Instagram stories featuring all of them.

Alex uploaded a series of stories with his girlfriend, Jac and his 2 daughters. (Image via Alex Rodriguez/ Instagram)

The revelation has made netizens happy, with many going gaga over the news. Netizens flooded the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the family. Here are some of the messages seen in the section:

Social media users share their excitement over the revelation made by Rodriguez. (Image via Instagram)

Many others also brought in the "JLo" angle and said that they were happy to see Alex move on in life.

Netizens commented on Alex's picture with Jac, and stated that she was an "upgrade." (Image via Instagram)

Some people also commented on how the kids might be reacting and adjusting to the change. One social media user said:

“How does one’s kids deal with the changes in a parent’s relationships and still smile with the new one. Feeling for the kids”

Many others "felt for the kids" and commented on how difficult it must be to adjust to the new change. (Image via Instagram)

As the 47-year-old shared a picture and a few stories with Jac, the world became curious as to who the new face in Alex’s life is. The Instagram bio of the fitness guru reads:

“Owner JACFIT. RN-Fitness Expert & Lifestyle Transformation Specialist Published Fitness Model & Writer. Athlete CPA Natural Pro level”

💕KARINA💕 @klnicegirl

Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters✨ https://t.co/mVAE4BywBs

Jac Cordeiro is Alex Rodriguez’s first girlfriend following his split with Jennifer Lopez

Jac and Alex’s relationship is the first for the MLB star since his split with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

The two were on the verge of getting married, as Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged. However, just a few months after their engagement, there was speculation in March 2021 that the couple had broken up. The two made a joint breakup announcement in April 2021.

Their statement together read:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

Breakfast Television @breakfasttv Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits, ending their two year engagement. The couple released a joint statement, sharing that "we have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits, ending their two year engagement. The couple released a joint statement, sharing that "we have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." https://t.co/aAUOii8AfA

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dated for four years before parting ways. Furthermore, Lopez got into a relationship with Ben Affleck just a few days after her breakup with Alex. Lopez and Affleck are currently married.

