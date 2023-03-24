What does a restraining order mean? Vanderpump Rules reunion might see big adjustments over Raquel and Scheana’s legal drama

The much-awaited Vanderpump Rules reunion has finally been filmed. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for updates from the reunion to find out about the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair. Their relationship was made public on Friday, March 3, 2023, when the former's then-girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, broke up with him.

However, a significant number of questions were raised about the seating chart and the dynamic of the Vanderpump Rules reunion after Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay. The order was filed due to their alleged brawl after filming Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. Raquel alleged that her co-star punched her in the left eye and shoved her against a brick.

According to California Courts, a restraining order is defined as "a court order that can protect someone from being physically or s*xually abused, threatened, stalked, or harassed." Raquel had requested that Scheana stay at least 100 yards away from her on March 7, 2023, and the court granted her request.

More on Vanderpump Rules star restraining order and the aftermath of it all

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay found out about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair from the latter's now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Ariana found an inappropriate video of Raquel on her former boyfriend's phone during his band's show. She subsequently put an end to their nine-year relationship.

Raquel sent photos of her bruised left eye to TMZ, and the publication revealed that the reality star had filed a restraining order against her castmate. The court ordered Schena to stay at least 100 yards away from her co-star, but her lawyer released a statement denying the incident.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

The lawyer further stated that Raquel had not only betrayed her friends but also "sabotaged the reunion." They further said:

"It just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place...There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy."

Initially, the lawyer explained that either one of the parties will have to attend the reunion through a zoom call until the order is sorted out at its next hearing, which is on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Since then, a lot of queries about the two Vanderpump Rules stars attending the reunion have been thrown forth on social media.

Raquel, for her part, confirmed through her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 22, 2023, that she would be attending the reunion in person. Co-star Scheana was also seen preparing to attend the reunion. Fans were wondering what would be possible with the order in place.

Scheana's lawyer then released another statement to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

“Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If [Raquel] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order."

A look at Bravo and Vanderpump Rules stars' reunion preparations

Bravo released two sets of seating charts for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion amid the restraining order in motion. Check out how the stars were seated for the same.

SEATING CHART 1:

Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz.

According to Page Six, Raquel will leave halfway through the filming of the reunion to have her co-star Scheana reflect on the season.

SEATING CHART 2:

Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay.

Ahead of filming the reunion, host Andy Cohen added a few Instagram stories with Vanderpump Rules cast members Katie, Lala, Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump to give viewers a glimpse into the much-awaited event. Sandoval and Ariana made separate appearances as the cast members came one by one for the reunion.

After filming was wrapped up, host Andy Cohen took to his stories once more to reflect on the same. He said:

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid."

The other half of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is still set to air, and if the mid-season trailer is any indication, it will be the most dramatic installment yet, with cameras even filming the cast's reactions, including Ariana and Sandoval discussing the aftermath of the affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

