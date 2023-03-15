Here’s how Scheana and Raquel can attend Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion amid restraining order drama

Vanderpump Rules fans might not be able to see castmates Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss together at the season 10 reunion.

The duo were allegedly involved in a physical altercation after filming Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) earlier this month. The argument took place after Scheana learned that Raquel had been cheating on her best friend Ariana Madix with co-star Tom Sandoval for months.

Following the altercation, Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana and was granted the same, ordering the latter to stay a minimum of 100 yards away from Raquel, her home, and her workplace. Last week, Scheana's lawyer denied the allegation that her client had punched her castmate.

Season 10 of the long-running Bravo series wrapped filming, but after news of the affair became public, the network confirmed that they had begun taping the aftermath.

Several cast members also took to their social media channels to support their castmate and friend Ariana, who broke up with Tom Sandoval after 9 years of relationship.

Scheana's lawyer chimes in on the cast members' presence for the Vanderpump Rules reunion

It all started with the Vanderpump Rules stars allegedly fighting after taping the WWHL episode when Scheana punched her co-star in the left eye and shoved her against a brick. Since then, Raquel has shared pictures of her bruised left eye with TMZ and filed for a restraining order against her co-star on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Scheana's lawyer released a statement denying the punching. It read:

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, the lawyer gave details about the co-stars' upcoming reunion presence.

They explained that the restraining order was temporary and prohibits Scheana from being 100 yards away from her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

"Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place...There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy."

The lawyer further stated that even if one of the stars were to communicate through Zoom, the order still wouldn't allow Scheana to communicate with Raquel "either directly or through an intermediary." They, however, noted that viewers might be able to witness both castmates in the same frame if the network changes the date of the reunion, or the restraining order is dropped.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is set to be taped on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and the court hearing is on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The lawyer further told PEOPLE:

"Scheana intends to present her witnesses and her evidence and to expose Rachel's lies. And she's excited to have her day in court and have the judge hear both sides of the story because the court has only heard one side so far."

Scheana's lawyer also noted that the court order had the potential to change from being on a temporary basis to a permanent one, which would essentially mean that the two stars would have to film the Season 10 reunion either virtually or separately.

Raquel had previously alleged that she sustained injuries after Scheana punched her in the face and bruised her left eye. As per TMZ, Raquel also heard from her friends that her castmate didn't regret causing physical harm to her and "would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Both Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have issued multiple statements opening up about the issue, and have also apologized to Ariana for causing her hurt and pain. Fellow former and current Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Kristina Kelly, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and others have expressed their anger and frustration towards the issue.

Viewers will have to wait until the court hearing comes out to learn more about the status of Scheana and Raquel at the reunion.

