Will Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion amid cheating scandal? Andy Cohen clarifies

Host Andy Cohen recently confirmed that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will attend the Season 10 reunion. On Friday, March 3, 2023, multiple reports claimed that Ariana Madix had broken up with Sandoval because of his affair with Leviss for the past seven months. The former couple had been dating for nearly a decade.

Answering a fan question on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the host confirmed Sandoval and Leviss' presence at the reunion and said:

“I do [think they’ll film the reunion], yeah they’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do."

When asked if Sandoval and Leviss will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion as a couple, the Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) host said:

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other]. But I can’t say that as fact...that’s kind of what I’ve gathered from my intelligence, but that's...yeah.”

Cohen further explained that everything viewers see on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 would be an "overlay" of what they know about the affair.

Vanderpump Rules continues to film post the affair revelation

As soon as Sandoval and Leviss' affair became public, Vanderpump Rules cast members and loyal fans of the franchise flocked to social media to slam the stars. Madix found out about the affair when she was at Sandoval's band's performance. She saw inappropriate messages from Leviss on his phone. The former couple left the venue soon after the performance.

Cast members, including Leviss' former fiance James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana, and others, have expressed their anger and disgust on social media. The cast rallied around Madix and took her away from the situation to avoid a public confrontation and to give her some space.

According to a report by Page Six, Madix and Sandoval discussed the fallout from their affair in a scene filmed for Vanderpump Rules. Sources told the publication that she felt "gaslit" by Sandoval as he made several excuses for not revealing the affair and not breaking up with her. The source said:

"Ariana walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom. He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating."

Sandoval's excuses included Madix's mental health, their home sharing, and her grandmother passing away last year, which led her to spend some time with her family. Variety said their Valley Village house was purchased for a whopping $2.075 million in 2019.

Sandoval's representative also confessed to People magazine that the former couple lived together in their shared house and "what happens with the property will take time to sort out."

The publication also reported that Madix confided in her Vanderpump Rules castmates, who have supported her throughout and are disappointed with how Sandoval handled the issue.

The night after their affair made headlines, Sandoval was reportedly spotted making a late-night visit to Leviss' house on Saturday, March 4. He was photographed wearing an all-black outfit with a hat and looking down at his phone.

This was after Sandoval had a conversation with Madix. As per a report by TMZ, his conversation with Leviss wasn't filmed for Vanderpump Rules, but his representative suggested they film a scene before he left.

Andy Cohen said the show will be viewed differently now

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently on air. Considering the affair is public, viewers and loyal fans of the franchise will carefully dissect every scene of the series. Cohen revealed on his radio show that the reunion would come sooner rather than later and that "I'm girding my loins."

He said:

"First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what's happened with them and what was possibly happening then — it's really shocking."

The Bravo host further explained that the upcoming episode is one to look out for.

"Even Wednesday night's episode, you're not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay, there's this moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good. You won't believe."

Cohen called Madix "a treasure" and confessed to feeling shocked and devastated for her to go through this. However, he also confirmed that the cameras have begun rolling to capture the cast members' reactions. Even fellow cast member James Kennedy gave a sneak peek of himself filming for the show in a recent Instagram post.

Although Sandoval gave a public apology, fellow cast members have called him out for not mentioning Madix in his post.

