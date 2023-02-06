"So cringe": Why did RHOP fans slam Robyn after watching her on Andy Cohen’s WWHL?

RHOP season 7 ended with a bang on Sunday, February 5. Reality TV star Robyn Dixon found herself in hot water when host Andy Cohen confronted her about her decision to not let any producer of the show know that her husband Juan Dixon had cheated on her, essentially keeping it off the multiple storylines of the season.

Allegedly, the couple had “handled the situation” themselves. Robyn said in her What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen interview:

"It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues.' It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. ... It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

Robyn disclosed in an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast that Juan had acted like an “idiot” by messaging a woman in Canada during the early days of the pandemic because he was “bored” and needed some “attention". Robyn stated that he did not date the other woman and did not “fly her anywhere.”

When Andy Cohen asked Robyn about a woman’s hotel receipt that had Juan name attached to it, Robyn explained that the other woman lost her wallet in Maryland so he just paid for her hotel room using his own card. Cohen did not let Robyn off the hook and asked her why she decided to “withhold the truth” from the show makers and disclosed it later on another platform.

Robyn refused to accept that she was guilty of anything. RHOP fans slammed her for lying for her husband repeatedly and labeled the whole situation as "embarrassing".

Simone @simone_tims Robyn having to tell that lie of story again on #WWHL was so cringe. So embarrassing. Robyn having to tell that lie of story again on #WWHL was so cringe. So embarrassing.

RHOP fans called out Robyn Dixon for her lies

Robyn admitted that the whole situation did sound sketchy, but she believed her husband Juan. She also stated that she did not want to withhold information from the show's producers but had to admit the truth on Patreon because the other women “was telling lies and trying to expose us.”

Karen Huger also accused Juan of having a blonde girlfriend during the season and of roaming around Georgetown with the other woman hand-in-hand. Robyn laughed it off at the time and then clarified in front of Cohen that it was not the same woman. She also stated that “we all have skeletons” and that she does not expect people to share all the information about their personal lives on the show.

Robyn added that she does not expect people to be transparent about their relationships, despite asking many co-stars to give an update on their marital life.

NicoleHD ❥ @nicoleeehd #WWHL I wish they would just fire Robyn. I promise we’ll still tune in without her. #rhop I wish they would just fire Robyn. I promise we’ll still tune in without her. #rhop #WWHL

Sandy Cheeks @yo_BayLahhh_ Nothing worst then repeating the lie that man told you OUT LOUD and everyone knowing it’s a lie but you .. oh Robyn #WWHL Nothing worst then repeating the lie that man told you OUT LOUD and everyone knowing it’s a lie but you .. oh Robyn #WWHL https://t.co/T0GgFg7HH5

Madeleine Brennan @Madelei97151818



Robyn explain why Juan's name was on the hotel receipt.



Andy ask Robyn why she didn't share her infidelity issues while filming s7 and why share it on Patreon?

#rhop #RHOPotomac #wwhl Andy: "This could sound like BS to a lot of people"Robyn explain why Juan's name was on the hotel receipt.Andy ask Robyn why she didn't share her infidelity issues while filming s7 and why share it on Patreon? Andy: "This could sound like BS to a lot of people"Robyn explain why Juan's name was on the hotel receipt.Andy ask Robyn why she didn't share her infidelity issues while filming s7 and why share it on Patreon? #rhop #RHOPotomac #wwhl

Eva Wells @EvaWell68268562 #WWHL Why didn’t Juan just pay for the hotel over the phone? Hotels will gladly accept payment that way. Why did he leave his family, get in his car, waste his gas to drive there, pay for the hotel, meet the girl for the “first” time and leave. Come on Robyn... #RHOP Why didn’t Juan just pay for the hotel over the phone? Hotels will gladly accept payment that way. Why did he leave his family, get in his car, waste his gas to drive there, pay for the hotel, meet the girl for the “first” time and leave. Come on Robyn... #RHOP #WWHL

Updates on the cast's lives after the filming of RHOP season 7

The show's producers shared some details about the cast's current life after the airing of the RHOP finale on Bravo on Sunday, February 5, at 8 pm ET.

Ashley moved into her new house in October. She dated Luke Gulbranson briefly before breaking up with him.

Candiace went on a 5 city tour to promote her music album Deep Space: Deluxe.

Karen grew her Evening with the Grand Dame tour to five major cities.

Gizelle had a hysterectomy surgery and is dating a BRAVO celebrity.

Wendy now drinks a gallon of water a day and has started to do kickboxing.

Mia and her husband had to move out of the Potomac house because of their financial issues.

Robyn did not get a prenup from Juan.

RHOP reunion airs on Bravo next Sunday, February 12, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes