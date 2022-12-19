"It's not that anyone cares": Fans react to Robyn wanting to add an infidelity clause on her prenup with Juan on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members as they navigated their daily lives after their return from the Miami trip and were busy with their promotional schedules and live shows. While some cast members had a fun time, others were involved in serious discussions.

On tonight's episode, Robyn spoke to Juan about adding an infidelity clause to their prenup as she was worried about a future cheating scandal. Juan, however, explained that he wasn't going to cheat and he hoped that she wouldn't. Fans felt that they weren't going to get married. One tweeted:

dramabananna @dramabananna If Robyn and Juan don’t want to get married, they could just say it. It’s not that anyone cares… #RHOP If Robyn and Juan don’t want to get married, they could just say it. It’s not that anyone cares…#RHOP https://t.co/7DLy3WCl5O

Season 7 of RHOP has been very well received by the audience as the ladies are bringing more spice and heat this installment. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled Show Time, reads:

"When Gizelle and Robyn put on their live podcast, Karen takes shady notes for her own live show; Candiace shoots a music video with rapper Trina; Robyn broaches a tough subject with Juan; Wendy and Eddie deal with an unexpected emergency."

Robyn talks to Juan about adding the infidelity clause on their prenup on RHOP

On this week's episode of RHOP, the cast members were preparing for their personal shows and dealing with a major health scare. The episode also saw Wendy going into the emergency room to get herself operated for a kidney stone that grew to 9 centimeters. Gizelle and Robyn prepared for a live show based off of their podcast, Reasonably Shady, and decided to have a chat about Robyn's impending marriage.

Gizelle revealed that she was "in her feelings" about Robyn not inviting her for the wedding, while the latter mentioned that no one was invited and that it was going to be a private ceremony. Robyn, however, also failed to give a date as the star felt that she had to "iron some things out" with fiance Juan Dixon, referring to their prenup.

In a confessional. the RHOP star said:

"Juan and I have to talk about this prenup, and the more I think about it, the more scared I am to talk to Juan about it."

Robyn told Gizelle that she didn't have the time to "marinate" over the prenup but would do it soon. Later on in the episode, she talked it out with Juan and discussed the potential of having an infidelity clause in their prenup agreement. While they were discussing their probable wedding date, she thought it was appropriate to bring it up.

Robyn previously spoke to her lawyer about adding the clause as she feared "anything could happen in a relationship." Juan was taken aback by the sugesstion and felt that the RHOP star shouldn't be worrying about it as there was nothing to worry about. She, however, was a little concerned as it was safe to have a clause because she was worried about the possibility of it.

Juan clarified that they had known each other since the time he was 16 or 17. When Robyn mentioned that she was aware of horror stories, he stated that the couple were not "those people," and that he was not in it for the money.

Fans react to Robyn and Juan's conversation on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the couple's conversation. Check out what they have to say.

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* @mymy13 Idk everything that goes on in Robyn & Juan's life only what they show on the show but on the show SHE said a friend took all their $..she had a hand in that decision to give him access & now you asking this man for a prenup. To say it looks selfish is an understatement #RHOP Idk everything that goes on in Robyn & Juan's life only what they show on the show but on the show SHE said a friend took all their $..she had a hand in that decision to give him access & now you asking this man for a prenup. To say it looks selfish is an understatement #RHOP https://t.co/MsFHPHSUHU

🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ @r_lerose

Juan: #RHOP Robyn: “I want to put in the infidelity clause because you have cheated before.”Juan: #RHOP Robyn: “I want to put in the infidelity clause because you have cheated before.” Juan: https://t.co/g8fn9GubiZ

Lil Deville @iSmellSexNCandE I really wish Robyn would just elope and be done with it. I’d be here for that at this point. Really. #RHOP I really wish Robyn would just elope and be done with it. I’d be here for that at this point. Really. #RHOP

✨Spice ✨ @SpiceLeher People don’t start cheating when they get married. Juan has cheated on Robyn since the beginning and it’s laughable at this point #RHOP People don’t start cheating when they get married. Juan has cheated on Robyn since the beginning and it’s laughable at this point #RHOP https://t.co/jvBYJD4Qxr

Cindafreknrellaॐ @mehrettt I really want Robyn to give us an answer regarding why she stays with Juan. They clearly don’t like each other. A storyline about coparenting or dating is far more interesting #RHOP I really want Robyn to give us an answer regarding why she stays with Juan. They clearly don’t like each other. A storyline about coparenting or dating is far more interesting #RHOP

Laur @laur1388 At this point I don’t even believe Robyn wants a prenup, I think she just wants an excuse to have cameras/screen time in her home to still seem relevant. And Juan wants the opposite. #RHOP At this point I don’t even believe Robyn wants a prenup, I think she just wants an excuse to have cameras/screen time in her home to still seem relevant. And Juan wants the opposite. #RHOP

Serena2.0 @iXoXoash I don’t know how Robyn doesn’t see that Juan is only still around because they have kids. #RHOP I don’t know how Robyn doesn’t see that Juan is only still around because they have kids. #RHOP

RHOP season 7 has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. With the installment already halfway through, more dynamics are left to be explored and more confrontations to take place. Viewers will have to wait and watch to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

Poll : 0 votes