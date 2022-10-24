"Leave us alone": Fans unimpressed with Robyn and Juan's prenup conversation in RHOP Season 7 Episode 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members navigating personal relationships and friendships and also resolve impending issues and hash out differences. While some issues were settled, others only created more drama amongst the cast, giving viewers what they needed.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn asked fiance Juan for a prenup. Fans, however, weren't impressed by the duo's conversation. They felt like the couple aren't going to get married a second time after divorcing for the first time. One tweeted:

Cast members for this installment of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Robyn loses her cool with Wendy and accuses her of being phony when it comes to Mia's alleged health scare; Gizelle's allegations against Chris leave Candiace furious; Robyn asks Juan for a prenup, but things don't go as planned."

Robyn asks for a prenup from Juan on RHOP Season 7

On tonight's episode of RHOP, Robyn sat down with Juan and asked him for a prenup ahead of their second marriage. Viewers have followed the former's journey with her ex-husband and current fiance Juan Dixon. The duo were school sweethearts and got married in 2005. However, the marriage ended when the duo split in 2012. They share two children, Corey, 14, and Carter, 12.

During Season 4 of the reality series, Robyn revealed that she and Juan had reignited their connection and by December 2019 the duo were engaged.

Robyn's question of a prenup took Juan by surprise. The RHOP couple were discussing their wedding preparations when she took the opportunity to ask her fiance how he felt about taking a prenup. Although Juan was initially shocked, he agreed to do the same. However, he wasn't impressed with the conversation.

Juan maintained that he made more money than Robyn anyway, so he didn't have to be concerned about the consequences if their marriage was to fail a second time. He enquired as to why the same topic didn't come up when the duo were married for the first time. He also reflected on Robyn's surprise when he asked for one the first time.

In a confessional, the RHOP star explained the same and said:

"We had a prenup but the prenup ended up not even being necessary because when we divorced, we were broke."

Robyn then revealed that there was a time period when Juan was seeing someone and was probably dating that made things more stressful. The latter wasn't impressed by the same and asked her to stop. Robyn felt that it was only the right thing to do. However, she maintained that the prenup situation wasn't because she now had "two businesses" to take care of.

Juan felt that was precisely what "she sounded like" and made it clear that he was proud of everything Robyn had accomplished and that he wouldn't come after any of that. She, however, stated that "you never know," considering their first marriage had failed.

Fans react to Robyn and Juan's conversation on RHOP

Fans took to social media to discuss their feelings with regards to the couple's conversation. Check out what they have to say.

i tweet reality tv. @tweeting90Days lol Robyn and Juan’s relationship reads like a long-term friendship to me. no romance. just vibes. it’s probably why they’re not rushing to the altar. #RHOP lol Robyn and Juan’s relationship reads like a long-term friendship to me. no romance. just vibes. it’s probably why they’re not rushing to the altar. #RHOP

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Robyn & Juan truly have the chemistry of a tv stand. That man looks worn tf down, beat up & stressed out. #RHOP Robyn & Juan truly have the chemistry of a tv stand. That man looks worn tf down, beat up & stressed out. #RHOP

SEASONED PROFESSIONAL @theykiltkenny__ #RHOP It seems like they’re tryna put Chris up with the fake cheating scandals since grandaddy Darby is gone..Chris is really the only husband on the show cause Juan ain’t married to Robyn It seems like they’re tryna put Chris up with the fake cheating scandals since grandaddy Darby is gone..Chris is really the only husband on the show cause Juan ain’t married to Robyn 😂😂😂 #RHOP

The Ordacity @TheOrdacity I don’t even know why there is talk about a pre-nup. We all know Robyn and Juan won’t be getting married #RHOP I don’t even know why there is talk about a pre-nup. We all know Robyn and Juan won’t be getting married #RHOP https://t.co/ANbOjjydX7

TheLimitDoesNotExist @sylviamphofe Oooo I forgot how cringy Robyn and Juan’s scenes were when they get to talking #RHOP Oooo I forgot how cringy Robyn and Juan’s scenes were when they get to talking #RHOP https://t.co/Kq23nmhXdH

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 #RHOP Juan ain’t getting married to Robyn they need to stop Juan ain’t getting married to Robyn they need to stop💀 #RHOP https://t.co/oeiQixh5BQ

barbara morris @BarbaraBann1366 There will be no need for it. #RHOP Juan clearly said he makes more money. He took that whole prenup thing well. Probably because he knows he is never marrying Robyn again.There will be no need for it. #RHOP Juan clearly said he makes more money. He took that whole prenup thing well. Probably because he knows he is never marrying Robyn again.😁 There will be no need for it.

rosechocglam @rosechocglam There’s barely any warmth between Robyn and Juan #RHOP There’s barely any warmth between Robyn and Juan #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP has been interesting with each passing episode. With the season just beginning, there is only more drama to come for viewers as cast members get embroiled in conflicts, arguments and misunderstandings. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what's in store this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode next Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

