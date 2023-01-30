“It’s going to be a different show”: Bravo host Andy Cohen shares details on RHONY reboot

RHONY is set to return for an all-new season with an all-new cast. Andy Cohen announced the new cast of the Bravo show during BravoCon 2022, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hsasan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield. Lizzy has since then announced her departure from the show.

During an Ask Andy segment during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, he spoke about the new season. He said that the upcoming cast is "super fashionable," and the things they will be seen arguing about will be "as ridiculous as early RHONY."

He added:

"I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way."

Lizzy Savetsky leaves RHONY season 14

RHONY's upcoming season will feature Sai De Silva, Ubah Hsasan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield. Lizzy Savetsky was also announced to be a part of the new season, however, she took to social media to tell her fans that she will not continue filming the show due to antisemitic attacks against her.

She stated that she's a proud orthodox Jewish woman and wanted to represent people like her and share her experience by being on the show.

She wrote:

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

Meet the cast of the Bravo show

Six new housewives are set to appear in the upcoming season of RHONY, excluding Lizzy. The digital influencer, activist, mother, and wife of Dr. Ira Saveskty quit the show less than two months after the announcement.

Jenna Lyons

The former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group is set to appear in the Bravo show. She currently serves as the founder and CEO of LoveSeen and lives in New York with Beckett, her son.

Sai De Silva

The creative director of Scout the City, an online lifestyle blog, mother of two, lives in Brooklyn with her husband David Craig, London and Rio, their two children.

Ubah Hassan

The Somalian model, the face of Ralph Lauren, Macy's, and many more brands, is set to appear on RHONY season 14. She has always liked to maintain a healthy lifestyle but did not want to give up on flavourful food, which led to her creating UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company.

Jessel Taank

The British-Indian fashion publicist and brand consultant met her husband, Pavit Randhwara, through a mutual friend at a bar. They were friends for years before dating and finally tied the knot in 2014. They now have twin sons.

Brynn Whitfield

The brand marketing and communications professional is originally from Midwest and was raised by her grandmother. She likes interior design, fashion, and being a hostess who likes to host dinner parties.

