What is Ramona Singer’s net worth? RHONY star admits to not wanting “to do the show any longer” after 13 seasons

RHONY (Real Housewives of New York City) star Ramona Singer will no longer be part of the Bravo’s reality series. The reality star told Page Six that she is not returning to the show after 13 seasons. Singer said:

“I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time.”

As one of the main cast members on the reality television series, Singer has starred in all 13 seasons of RHONY from 2008 to 2021.

RHONY star Ramona Singer’s net worth is $16 million

Ramona Singer’s accumulated net worth is estimated to be $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has amassed her wealth through her television career as well as being the owner of RMS Fashions. She is also the creator of the skincare line Tru Renewal, and Ramona Singer Jewelry for the Home Shopping Network.

Singer joined RHONY in 2008 when she was 52, alongside housewives Jill Zaren, Kelly Bensimon, Alex McCord and Bethenny Frankel.

She reportedly made $500 thousand dollars per episode of the show. She is the only cast member of the hit unscripted show to appear on all 13 seasons of the show. Season 13 of RHONY aired last year.

In terms of real estate, in 2018, Singer reportedly rented out her Southampton mansion for $165,000 per month. In July 2019, Singer sold her 2,468 square foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo in Manhattan for just over $4 million. She purchased the condo with her ex-husband Mario Singer in 1998 for $1.42 million.

RHONY Ramona Singer is passionate about charity work

Singer, who was born in 1956, is a television personality, businesswoman, real estate broker, and author.

At an early age, Ramona developed a passion for fashion and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology. At the time, she was the first graduate of the four-year honors program, earning a BS in marketing.

She began her career in Macy's executive training program as a buyer and then worked for major fashion companies such as French Connection and Calvin Klein.

Ramona Singer started her entrepreneurial journey aged 30 with the launch of her own company, dealing in closeout merchandise and working with some major retailers. She then branched into the wine and accessory industry with the launch of HSN jewelry collection, Ramona Pinot Grigio and True Faith jewelry.

Singer is also passionate about her charity work. She regularly donates a part of her proceedings from her wine business to provide shelters for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. She is even involved with the Africa Foundation/And Beyond, helping build schools for children in Africa.

In 2015, Singer released her memoir Life on the Ramona Coaster.

Singer married Mario Singer in 1992 but got divorced in 2015. After the divorce, her dating life was regularly featured on RHONY. In 2017, she was reportedly spotted at a charity event with Steven Gerber. However, they called it quits after just one month of dating. Before Gerber, Singer dated Tom D'Agostino in 2015.

RHONY Season 14 to debut next year

The new season is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Although the release date of the show is yet to be announced, on the final night of BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen revealed the identities of the seven cast members of Season 14.

The Housewives, who will be a part of season 14, include, influencer and content creator Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, real estate agent Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons, matchmaker and influencer Lizzy Savetsky, brand consultant and fashion publicist Jessel Taank, and marketing communications consultant Brynn Whitfield.

RHONY is available to watch on Peacock and the Bravo app.

