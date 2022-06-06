What is Bethenny Frankel’s net worth? RHONY alum was honored with Reality Royalty Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Famous reality TV star Bethenny Frankel was honored with the Reality Royalty Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Paris Hilton, who presented her with the award, revealed that the star was her nanny. She introduced the awardee before a sizzle reel played of Frankel on The Housewives of New York City (RHONY).

Hilton called the star "an incredibly successful entrepreneur and a philanthropist with a huge heart, who always looks for ways to share her good fortune with others." She credited the awardee with being the woman "who makes you crack up laughing."

"She once said, ‘You cannot show only the petals and not the thorns. It’s not fair to them.’ So Bethenny, it’s time for us to give you your flowers, thorns and all.”

In her acceptance speech, the reality TV star thanked MTV, her fans, RHONY cast members, executive producers of the Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, and Bravo for giving her the platform to blossom. She called herself a "late bloomer," but reality television gave her a platform to be herself authentically. The star ended her speech by thanking her family and friends for the support.

What is reality TV star Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

The American television personality and entrepreneur has a net worth of $80 million. Bethenny earned her net worth from the sale of her Skinnygirl cocktail company and her successful run on various reality shows on American television. She has also made her career by being into successful home renovations and flipping.

With big dreams of becoming an actress, she moved to Los Angeles in 1992. She built up connections by working small acting roles and jobs, including nanny to Paris Hilton and personal assistant to Jerry and Linda Bruckheimer. She then successfully made her way into an event planning company, where she worked for a brief period.

The actress began the company BethennyBakes in 2003, which offered healthy bakery options in New York City. This was also featured on the reality competition series The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, where the star became one of the finalists. Although the company went out of business in 2006, her stint on the show was her breakthrough in reality television.

In 200, she was cast on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). Her presence was on and off on the show, but she established herself to be one of the strongest ladies in the franchise. She left the show in 2019, stating a desire to focus on her personal life.

She was featured on the Bravo reality show Bethenny Getting Married? along with partner Jason Hoppy. The show followed the couple's engagement, marriage, and the birth of their daughter. Soon after, the star also landed her talk show called Bethenny Show, which premiered on September 9, 2013, but was short-lived and canceled on February 14, 2014.

The reality TV star earned most of her net worth as the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl Cocktails. Her company has launched several books and DVDs, including, The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life (2009), A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life (2011), and the novel Skinnydipping (2012) among many others.

Her line of alcoholic beverages - Frankel's Skinnygirl drink company - was sold for approximately $120 million to Fortune Brands' Beam Global in 2011.

Over the years, the reality TV star has purchased quite a few impressive homes in New York City, Greenwich, Connecticut, and the Hamptons. In 2011, paid $4.995 million for a loft in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood and spent considerable renovations. She sold the house for her asking price, $6.95 million, in just a day.

From then on, in 2014 to until last year, she has purchased a $4.2 million two-bedroom condo (sold at $3.65 million), a $2.7 million Hamptons home (currently owns the same), another $2 million property in Hamptons (sold for $2.3 million), $4.2 million 4-bedroom condos (sold for $7 million), and many more until last year when she paid $4.5 million for a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Bethenny Frankel is the second person to win the Reality Royalty Award after the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was the first recipient in 2021. She has also starred in many shows, including Bethenny Ever After, the spinoff. In 2021, she launched HBO Max's Big Shot With Bethenny, a reality competition series where she looked for her second-in-command at her Skinnygirl company.

