"Craziest woman that's walked this planet": Bethenny Frankel comments on Amber Heard, explains how Johnny Depp is a 'hero'

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel recently called Amber Heard "the craziest woman that's walked this planet." The reality TV star made this comment on a recent episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast while discussing Heard's ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Frankel joked that Depp could be anointed Gandhi and the Pope as he was "in a relationship with the craziest woman that's walked this planet."

The Bravo star repeated her statement and said Johnny Depp was like a hero in a "villain story":

“I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’”

She continued:

“It doesn’t make any sense. Johnny Depp plus anyone besides Amber Heard is a raving, [MDMA], cocaine, sh*t-in-bed-tolerating man. But here, he looks... and then a hero comes along!’ because Amber Heard is who he’s being compared to.”

Frankel concluded her rant with another comment, asking people to place Heard "next to Shrek" and saying she will be "co-hosting the Met [Gala] next year with Anna Wintour!"

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has continued to make headlines since it began in the Fairfax County Court on April 11. The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard after referring to herself as a "domestic abuse survivor" in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Depp's legal team alleged that the article damaged the actor's reputation and harmed his career, although his name was not directly mentioned in the story. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million and claimed that he abused her on several occasions.

Everything to know about Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is best known for her appearance in The Real Housewives of New York City

Bethenny Frankel is an American reality TV star, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author. She is best known for her appearances on the Bravo TV series The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY).

On November 4, 1970, the TV personality was born to Robert J Frankel and Bernadette Birk. She graduated from Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1988. She also attended the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York and later earned a degree in psychology and communications from New York University.

Frankel moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to become an actress. In addition to a few minor acting roles, she reportedly worked as a nanny for Paris Hilton and was a personal assistant to Jerry Bruckheimer and Linda Bruckheimer.

The reality star went on to work as a production assistant for the American sitcom Saved by the Bell before establishing her own party-planning company, In Any Event. Shortly after, she started a re-selling business of pashmina scarves.

Frankel launched her own baking business called BethennyBakes in 2003, specializing in healthy cookies and meal delivery in New York City. Her company became one of the two finalists in the reality competition series The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.

The 51-year-old first appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2008 and starred in her reality series Bethenny Getting Married? (later Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik) In 2010. The show documented her wedding to pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy and the birth of their daughter.

Bethenny Frankel exited RHONY in 2010 after the third season and later competed in the reality competition series Skating with the Stars. She also appeared on her own FOX daytime talk show Bethenny and the HBO Max reality competition series, The Big Shot with Bethenny.

The media personality is also the founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl and a disaster relief initiative called BStrong. She is also the author of four books titled Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting, The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life, A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life and Skinnydipping.

