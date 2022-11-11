“I have the receipts”: Bethenny Frankel claims to save Sonja Morgan from getting fired from RHONY

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel recently premiered her own podcast, titled ReWives, and she's already spilling the tea.

During the pilot episode of ReWives, Bethenny Frankel claimed that she almost saved her co-star Sonja Morgan from being fired from Bravo's famed reality TV series. The celebrity shared that she sparked a feud between Sonja and Tinsley Mortimer to save the former.

In the debut episode, Bethenny said:

"Years later, one of the producers, I will not say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go.'"

The RHONY star continued to add that Sonja, who was 58 at the time, was a disaster and only focused on her own issues with her townhouse and other business ventures.

"I said something to stir that up": Bethenny from RHONY had started a feud between Sonja and Tinsley to save the former from being fired

The RHONY alum was taking a walk down memory lane when she recalled the incident and opened up about it to guest and super fan Elizabeth Moss. She shared:

"She was just a disaster and it was all about the bidet and the lingerie, and it was just all this stuff. And there was a scene at a restaurant called Cherry, a sushi restaurant, where I just lit a match about her and Tinsley."

Bethenny also shared that during that time in the season, Sonja was just starting out her friendship with Tinsley, who had moved in with Sonja after her divorce and arrest. After the latter helped Tinsley get on Season 9, she got back on her feet.

Adding to that, Bethenny said:

"Tinsley started out living in Sonja’s townhouse, and was basically a nobody who had been arrested. By up to that point, she had this rich guy sending flowers and Sonja’s poor and bankrupt. I said something to stir that up, and it lit up Sonja, and she launched and she did not get let go."

Continuing, she said:

“That is an absolute fact. I have the receipts."

The RHONY star further added that it was the night that Sonja "resurrected herself."

Elizabeth Moss, who was Bethenny's guest on the show, was shocked by the revelation and asked her if any of her co-stars or even Sonja knew about it. The reality tv star replied by saying:

"The girls, they wouldn’t have cared. They wouldn’t have believed it. But the producers will back it up. A thousand percent."

As for Sonja, Bethnney claimed that she would believe her former co-star:

“She would totally believe me – she trusts me.”

Sonja was a regular on RHONY (Real Housewives of New York). She first starred in the series during Season 3 of the reality TV series.

Bravo is currently filming a reboot with a brand new cast. In the meantime, the old cast members are waiting to see which new cast members will take over the RHONY Legacy series.

