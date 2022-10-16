What is Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake all about? RHONY spinoff series announced at BravoCon 2022

RHONY alumni Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan will soon be seen leaving New York to live a quiet life in a small town for an upcoming series. Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will premiere in 2023 as announced during BravoCon and will follow the two socialites as they try to live in Benton. Illinois.

The small town has a population of 7000 people and the former RHONY cast members will live in a motel. Luann and Sonja will perform tasks and "galvanize the town with a new spirit" to increase morale in their surroundings, as asked by the mayor. As hinted by the series' description, the Manhattanites will also perform shows for the local theater and build a new playground for the town.

"Hijinks and Hilarity" are promised as RHONY alumni will catch the town's popular crappie fish and travel on monster trucks to go mudding.

A deep dive into RHONY cast members Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's lives

Sonja Morgan

58-year-old Sonja Morgan has a marketing degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology and is known for appearing in 11 seasons of RHONY since 2010. She owned a fashion line called Sonja by Sonja Morgan, which launched in 2015 but filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

She has experience working as an interior director and hostess. Morgan became one of the top 10 highest-earning celebrities on Cameo in 2021. She has also performed in many regional improv shows.

She often hosts events to raise money for charity and has even won the New York State Senate Award for her social work in multiple fields, including animal and LGBTQ rights.

Luann de Lesseps

57-year-old Luann de Lesseps is a socialite and a model. Luann has appeared on 13 seasons of RHONY. She was raised in Berlin and was the captain of her high school's softball team. She is a licensed nurse and the writer of a book called Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair.

She has released five musical singles and began her own show in 2018 called #CountessAndFriends. She received the title of Countess after her first wedding to Count Alexandre de Lesseps. While the pair got divorced in 2009, she did not change her title until her 2016 marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr.

Luann admitted in 2022 that she was having trouble with her alcohol consumption after being arrested in 2017 and underwent treatment for the same. She has been associated with many charities like the ACE Partnership for the Homeless and The Fortune Society.

Andy Cohen had previously announced in March that RHONY would return for a new season after the 13th edition of the show ended in September with no reunion. The show will however be recast with the previous cast members appearing on the show as guests.

He said:

"This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country."

No official date for RHONY season 14 has been revealed yet.

The announcement about the new show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake was made during the ongoing BravoCon 2022 fest. Fans will be able to view the new series in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes