Who is Countess Sophie? Relation with Queen Elizabeth II explored as member of royal family mourns the latter’s death

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Countess of Wessex Sophie opened up about her close relationship with the former, her mother-in-law. The Countess was among the people expressing grief following the famous monarch's death.

Sophie has always been known as one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorites after her marriage to Prince Edward, the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest son. She became close to the family following her mother's demise and even spoke about the same at the annual meeting of the Women's Institute last year.

Sophie eventually formed a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and their relationship was even described as that of a mother and daughter all these years. The Countess had called Elizabeth 'amazing' as she and her husband Edward comforted the latter after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Edward and Sophie were also mourning with Queen Elizabeth II after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. For the days when Sophie could not meet her mother-in-law, she ensured that she would at least call her once a day.

Sophie had also started taking on full-time royal duties and took part in activities like riding, fishing, shooting games, and carriage driving. The monarch even helped the Countess with her royal duties. Sophie was also appointed as the colonel-in-chief of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers following the death of Prince Philip.

Sophie and Elizabeth would also meet each other at Windsor Great Park, sharing their love for the military and discussing ancient documents in the Royal Archives. Sophie's children were also close to Queen Elizabeth II after her eldest daughter Lady Louise Windsor learned to drive carriages on the estate with Philip.

In brief, about Queen Elizabeth II's daughter-in-law

Sophie is a member of the Royal British family (Image via Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

Born on January 20, 1965, Sophie's siblings include a brother, David. Her father worked for an importer of industrial tires and rubber goods and her mother was a charity worker and secretary.

She first joined Dulwich Preparatory School and then enrolled at Kent College in Pembury, becoming friends with Sarah Sienesi. Sophie initially worked in different firms and the press and promotions department at Capital Radio. She even worked at public relations companies like The Quentin Bell Organisation and MacLaurin Communications & Media.

Sophie was a ski representative in Switzerland and later worked in Australia. She also launched her public relations agency, RJH Public Relations, in 1996. She also established the foundation, The Wessex Youth Trust, in 1999 for children and young people. The Countess was a patron of many organizations and became a trustee of UCL Jill Dando Institute.

She is a patron for Meningitis Now, The Scar Face Foundation, and the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists. Sophie is the founder of the Women in Business Group and was the president of the Brainwave Centre.

The Countess has also showcased her support for agriculture, farming, and food production. Sophie is the founder and chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Women's Network Forum.

She was chosen as the president of the Devon County Agricultural Association in 2017 and is a patron of the British Bobsleigh, and Skeleton Association and Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Her list of charity work is lengthy.

Sophie met Prince Edward, the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest son, in 1987 and Edward proposed to Sophie in 1998. Their engagement was announced in January 1999 and they tied the knot the same year.

Their daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was born in November 2003 and their son, James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Seven, was born in December 2007.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Madhur Dave