Who is Jenna Lyons? Fashion designer discusses being the newest cast member of RHONY season 14

In a recent interview with E! News, fashion designer Jenna Lyons shared her experience of being the latest addition to the ensemble cast of RHONY season 14.

Jenna will be among the six new housewives being cast for the new season of the Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). She will mark her debut for season 14 alongside fellow ladies from the Big Apple, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City is all set to debut in the upcoming year. It will see an all-new group of women with diverse backgrounds and life experiences interact with each other as they navigate their personal lives and careers at the same time. The women are well-established in areas of fashion, real estate, and philanthropy, among many others.

Prior to RHONY, Jenna Lyons had earlier been part of the HBO Max series' Stylish

Although the upcoming RHONY season will be her first venture into the Real Housewives franchise, it won't be Jenna's first time on television. The star had her own reality show on HBO Max called Stylish, which documented Jenna and her team of designers as they undertook a number of projects.

The RHONY star rose to fame as the lead designer for J.Crew in the 2010s. Her work popularized many design concepts, including "high-low dressing," and earned her the title of "Woman Who Dresses America" after the massive success of her campaign to revive the brand name.

In 2008, former CEO and chairman Millard Drexler appointed the star as the executive creative director. He later appointed Jenna as the president in 2010. She eventually announced her departure from the company in 2017.

The RHONY star graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. The former creative director and president of J. Crew was born with Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. As per ABC news, the disease is "a genetic disorder that can cause skin scarring, loss of hair and malformed teeth."

In an interview with The Guardian, she confessed that although the disease made her feel insecure, it also ignited her passion and love for fashion. She said:

"It made me introverted, but it was also the reason I loved fashion, because it can change who you are and how you feel, and that can be magical."

Jenna Lyons talks about filming RHONY season 14

On December 1, 2022, while attending the American Natural History Museum's 2022 Gala in NYC, Jenna Lyons dished on her experience filming the new season 14. Upon being asked how she was cast in the new season of the Bravo series, Jenna revealed that it was "by accident." She spoke in detail about the same to E! News and stated what happened during a podcast that she was a part of. The reality star said:

"I was on a podcast, and somebody mentioned if I knew that there was gonna be a reboot and I didn't. And they were like, 'Would you ever do it?' And I was like, 'Sure.'"

The RHONY season 14 cast member also stated what transpired after she spoke about being a part of the show on the podcast. She explained that someone did a mock-up of her using Photoshop software, which pitched the idea in her head:

"And I, all of a sudden, was like, 'Okay, maybe. Why not?' And it sort of happened by accident."

However, Jenna didn't divulge too many details about the new season as she confessed that the ladies have begun shooting, but it was in the beginning stages. Although she didn't reveal much, the star noted that it's been "really fun" so far.

The RHONY cast member also opened up about her experience filming the show. She said:

"It's so different than what I expected..which I think is a good thing."

When asked which new housewife was Andy Cohen's favorite, she stated that there hasn't been any interaction with the Bravo host as they were at the very beginning. However, she seemed confident that it would be her.

Jenna has a son named Beckett, whom she shares with her ex-husband Vincent Mazeau. She was married to her former artist beau for nine years before they announced their split in 2011. The RHONY star then began dating Courtney Crangi, and they were together for six years before they split in 2017.

