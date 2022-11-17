Who is Lizzy Savetsky? New Bravo star quits RHONY reboot after “a torrent of antisemitic attacks”

Jewish influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky has quit the RHONY (Real Housewives of New York City) reboot after "a torrent of antisemitic attacks." She was the newest addition to the show but left the Bravo reality show in the middle of filming.

Lizzy announced her decision on November 16, 2022, in an Instagram post, saying that she will no longer be part of the upcoming season 14 of RHONY.

Her departure comes less than a month after Bravo announced she would be part of the cast along with Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

The group of seven RHONY housewives is now down to six. A Bravo spokesperson also confirmed the news to Variety. The statement read:

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY.”

Former RHONY Lizzy Savetsky is a "proud Jew"

As per her Instagram profile, Lizzy Savetsky is a "proud Jew & zionist" and a "matchmaker." Lizzy is the wife of plastic surgeon Dr Ira Savetsky and is a mom of three kids - Stella, 9, Juliet, 8, and son Ollie, 2.

She originally hails from Fort Worth, Texas. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lizzy received her bachelor's degree from New York University and a master's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

During her student days, she was a straight-A student, a country music singer, and a cheerleader. She has even participated in Miss Teen Texas. She told aish.com:

“I was a chronic perfectionist, never satisfied and always wanting more. I wanted everything. I wanted to be at the right parties and wear the right outfit. I wanted to be everything to everyone. Wherever I was, I was killing it.”

Lizzy works with several non-profits to help support the Jewish community. As per her official website, lizzysavetsky.com:

“Lizzy is an outspoken activist for Israel and the Jewish people and works with numerous non-profit, philanthropic movements to support her people and homeland. As a result, she was asked to serve as an Honorary Grand Marshal for the Celebrate Israel Parade.”

Lizzy even founded a social media movement, Real Love, Real Loss, to destigmatize pregnancy loss among Jewish women globally. As per her website,

“Lizzy single-handedly built a social media campaign to raise $57,000 for a Torah for the Israeli army in memory of the souls who never made it past the womb.”

She even developed her own IGTV series, BASHERT, to help Jewish singles find love. Lizzy also uses her platform to showcase her fashion style and educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs.

In early October, Lizzy made a video and slammed rapper Kanye West's racist remarks. She wrote:

“I continue to receive shockingly hateful, even threatening comments in support of his antisemitic message. My children’s great grandmother didn’t survive Auschwitz so we could sit idly by as people threaten our existence as a people. We have to speak up! I take these threats very seriously and you should too.”

The new cast of RHONY season 14 was confirmed last month at BravoCon 2022. The filming was slated to begin in the fall, and the new episodes were expected to premiere in 2023.

Lizzy has filmed only a few times, but after receiving various anti-Semitic comments, she stopped filming. She will now no longer be part of RHONY.

