"I don't wanna scream at women": Andy Cohen apologizes to Larsa Pippen for screaming at her while filming RHOM reunion

Andy Cohen apologized to Larsa Pippen on an Instagram story on Thursday, January 26 while shooting for the RHOM reunion episode. Larsa caused a lot of trouble during season 5 of the show, accusing her co-stars of cheating on their partners, including Julia Lemigova.

Andy Cohen apparently shouted at Larsa during the reunion episode shoot, possibly for the same reason. He said in his story:

"We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today."

Pippen can also be heard asking Cohen in the background if he was going to apologize. In response, he said that he did not plan the “back and forth” argument while filming and added:

"I’m sorry, Larsa. I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t wanna scream at women."

Lisa Hochstein also slammed Andy for screaming at her last year and Andy also apologized to her on camera.

What did Andy Cohen do after the RHOM reunion argument?

After shooting for the reunion episode of RHOM, 54-year-old Andy Cohen returned home to his 21-month-old daughter Lucy. He shared a video of the same on his Instagram account, spending some time with his youngest kid.

Andy said that after spending the whole day with “beautiful, sometimes high-maintenance women” he is back home and added:

"I made it home in time for bedtime with my no. 1 beautiful, sometimes high maintenance woman, right Lucy?"

Andy Cohen took the help of a surrogate to expand his family and now has 2 kids, 3-year-old Ben and Lucy.

What did Larsa Pippen do in season 5 of RHOM?

Larsa Pippen was a main cast member in season 1 of RHOM, but was let go of her main cast position due to being “too level-headed” with others. She returned to the show in the 4th season after 8 years.

In season 5, Larsa made fun of Lisa’s house and threw shade about her mortgage. She also tried to break Natalie’s marriage with Julia Lemigova by accusing Natalie of making out with another man.

She also told others that Dr. Nicole Martin slept with someone in the hospital and she denied the same.

More about Larsa Pippen

48-year-old Larsa is a socialite and a businesswoman. She grew up in Chicago but her parents are Assyrian. She graduated from the University of Chicago and was once married to NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Pippen used to be a housewife until 2011, when she began acting for RHOM, Big Pippen and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. She is a brand ambassador for Haute Living magazine and runs her own blog called Life with Larsa. She runs her own NGO called Pippen Foundation to raise money for children’s charities.

Larsa launched her own jewelry line in 2020 which focuses on "self-loving and empowering women to feel like their best selves". She divorced Scottie in 2016 but reconciled with him in 2018. They finally separated in 2021 and she is now dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan.

Pippen was also featured on The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon TV Series.

New episodes of RHOM air on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The two-part reunion of RHOM will be released on Peacock on March 9 and 16, 2023 which will be hosted by Andy Cohen.

Poll : 0 votes