"They’ve been bringing the heat": RHOM fans flood Twitter with excitement over season 5 mid-season trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 is bringing even more heat to the series after its premiere in December 2022. The hit show released its mid-season trailer and it appears that the ladies will be involved in a slew of arguments, conflicts, and confrontations as dynamics start to boil up in the second half of the season. Viewers can expect a significant amount of drama throughout the season.

Fans were excited about what the rest of the season had to offer. One tweeted:

Cast members of RHOM include Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth. The latter part of the season is set to witness some intensely dramatic moments between OG Housewives Alexia, Marysol, and Adriana as they get into several arguments and a major physical altercation.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The Peacock original series The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the “Sunshine State” are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.”

RHOM season 5 trailer teases major drama between OG housewives

The official trailer for RHOM season 5 was released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and teased major drama between housewives Alexia, Marysol, and Adriana, who debuted on the hit series in 2011. While the first half of the sneak peek showed the cast members having fun, partying, and spending quality time with each other, drama soon followed.

The ladies were seen having serious conversations about Adriana's allegations, following which the reality star was left out of the dynamic between her and the other two ladies, Marysol and Alexia. At the start of the season, the two brought in their allegations that Adriana was dating a married man, which the latter vehemently denied.

Adriana, for her part, stated in the second part of RHOM season 5 that Marysol's ex-boyfriend claimed he never loved her. The shocking allegation received dramatic reactions from both Marysol and Alexia. This could be considered a turning point indicating major fractures in the trio’s friendship.

Later on, Adriana was seen apologizing to Marysol as the former stood in a prayer-like position and her former cast mate was in no mood to receive an apology. Marysol said:

"I'm not going to accept this apology because you f***ed yourself."

In another scene, Alexia told Adriana:

"You're a fake b**ch. You deserve all of what you have because you're a bad person."

By the end of the RHOM season 5 mid-season trailer, two of the cast members were seen getting into a physical altercation by the beach, followed by Adriana being pushed in a wheelchair with a bandage on her right foot.

Nicole was seen calling Larsa an arsonist, following which the former gave viewers more insight into what caused the two's friendship to fall apart. In a conversation with Alexia, she opened up about the issue and said:

"I could lose my f***ing job for that dumbass accusation. Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes and judgments you have to overcome?"

In another scene from the RHOM trailer, Nicole sent Larsa a message, which stated:

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fake one of all."

Meanwhile, Julia revealed that she and her wife, Martina Navratilova, had begun calling the adoption agencies. However, she further stated that the couple has not been successful yet.

RHOM fans are looking forward to the rest of season 5

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the mid-season trailer. Check out what they have to say.

The RHOM season 5 trailer looks extremely promising, as it teases major drama while providing viewers with exactly what they want. This season, the series has turned up the heat and spice, and there's more to come. Viewers must tune in to find out what's in store for them.

New episodes of the Peacock show are released every Thursday.

