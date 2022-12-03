“Nothing but pure chaos”: RHOP fans can’t keep calm after watching season 7 mid-season trailer

Bravo dropped the RHOP (The Real Housewives of Potomac) season 7 mid-season trailer, and fans can't keep calm after watching the show's drama. Excited fans took to Twitter to express their opinion about the new trailer.

colworld @cslaw03 #RHOP After that mid season trailer this RHOP reunion is gonna be WILD!! Nothing but pure chaos After that mid season trailer this RHOP reunion is gonna be WILD!! Nothing but pure chaos 😭😭 #RHOP

RHOP staples Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, and Wendy Osefo are back in the mix. While newcomer Mia Thornton continues to create chaos. O.G Charisse Jackson-Jordan is also back as a friend of the cast along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.

The RHOP mid-season trailer has left fans "excited for the mess"

The mid-season trailer of RHOP has left fans excited for all the new drama and scandals they will witness on the show. Fans took to Twitter and said they were "excited for the mess."

Fatima @Fatima3655 But why are they gunning for Chris Bassett so much? I mean Gizelle's story was riddled with inconsistencies,no one was checking for Mia & as for Ashley's friend... lets be fr🤨🤨 I hope the GEB & co get flamed at the reunion 🏾 This #RHOP trailer is complete chaos,I'm excited!But why are they gunning for Chris Bassett so much? I mean Gizelle's story was riddled with inconsistencies,no one was checking for Mia & as for Ashley's friend... lets be fr🤨🤨 I hope the GEB & co get flamed at the reunion This #RHOP trailer is complete chaos,I'm excited!🔥 But why are they gunning for Chris Bassett so much? I mean Gizelle's story was riddled with inconsistencies,no one was checking for Mia & as for Ashley's friend... lets be fr🤨🤨 I hope the GEB & co get flamed at the reunion👏🏾 https://t.co/AjkQuXpU7n

Marcel @hereismarcel #KarenHuger #realhousewivesofpotomac This part of the trailer got me SHAKINGGGG! The Grande Dame has truly returned! #RHOP This part of the trailer got me SHAKINGGGG! The Grande Dame has truly returned! #RHOP #KarenHuger #realhousewivesofpotomac https://t.co/mmT7lIqUoz

Real Housewife Polls @polls_housewife Wow wow wow is all I have to say about the Potomac mid season trailer #RHOP Wow wow wow is all I have to say about the Potomac mid season trailer #RHOP

👑 @HRHAbena I’ve had the mid season trailer on repeat whew the drama #RHOP I’ve had the mid season trailer on repeat whew the drama #RHOP

RHOP ladies to deal with rumors on the show

The RHOP ladies will deal with drama and rumors in the upcoming episode that will heat things up. Karen declares at the beginning of the sneak peek:

“Why is this season like this?!”

To add fuel to the fire, Gizelle's ex, Jamal Bryant, will also be seen on the show, who Gizelle may or may not have kissed. Other RHOP ladies will face cheating rumors, resulting in heated arguments and tears.

In the trailer, Karen Huger makes a bold claim about Robyn's ex-husband turned fiancé, Juan. She tells Ashley Darby:

"There's so much I know about Robyn Dixon, including Juan's other woman that looks like me."

Karen even confronts Robyn during a heated exchange. She calls her and Juan's relationship a "fake-a** marriage." Later, even Karen gets tangled in rumors when Charrisse tells the group:

"Karen Huger, she was f*king the help in the bathroom."

Meanwhile, Gizelle also questions Mia's marriage, asking if she and her husband, Gordan, invite third parties into the bedroom. Gizelle tells Mia's best friend, Jacqueline, that Mia "likes to watch and Gordon likes other women."

This enrages Jacqueline, who later yells at Mia, saying she "would never f*king sleep" with her husband, Gordon.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek into Robyn and Juan Dixon's wedding plans, Candiace's music career, and Ashley and Michael's ongoing divorce. Robyn discusses about a "private ceremony in Jamaica" with fiancé Juan. She later confronts him about putting an infidelity clause in their prenuptial agreement.

In the trailer, Ashley confesses to her Uncle Lump that she still "has some romantic feelings" for Michael. She then gets schooled by her uncle, who advises her to get "some help."

While the ladies are dealing with cheating rumors, Wendy is seen getting hospitalized for a health issue.

The Bravo reality series is produced by Truly Original with Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Nora Devin, and Eric Fuller serving as Executive Producers. Kate Murphy, Jackie Hebert, James Brangert, and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Tune in on Bravo every Sunday night at 8/7c to watch the new episodes of RHOP. If you are a lover of all things dramatic, this show is for you.

