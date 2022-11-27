What time will RHOP season 7 episode 8 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on November 27 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will feature cast members reeling from a major dramatic episode that aired last week and discuss the next steps to resolving their differences. Viewers will need to tune in to find out if the housewives are able to hash out their differences or if their friendship is affected.

Season 7 of RHOP has been dramatic since its premiere. The ladies have been involved in some major drama, dealing with conflicts, arguments, scandals, and altercations. While some members of the cast have become fan favorites this season, others have been severely criticized by fans for their poor behavior.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 8?

This week's episode of RHOP will see the ladies discussing Wendy and Mia's altercation that transpired the previous week. The two got into a heated fight after Mia interfered with Wendy for not responding to Peter Thomas' restaurant proposal. Although Wendy tried to speak out on the same, it was Mia's behavior that riled her former castmate, leading to drinks being hurled, curses from Mia's end, and allegations from Wendy.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Queen vs Queen, reads:

"After Mia and Wendy argue, the ladies must decide with whom their loyalty lies; Candiace arrives to find that Wendy has been ostracized from the group but she makes up for it by bringing her to meet rap legend Trina."

As per preview clips released by RHOP on social media, the ladies were seen trying to reel from the feud between Mia and Wendy. After the altercation, Karen went to Mia's car to see if she was doing okay. However, the latter revealed that the Grand Dame didn't have her back throughout the fight. Karen explained that both women were wrong and that "two wrongs didn't make a right."

Meanwhile, Ashley went on to pacify Wendy, who was seen sitting by the restaurant's exit. Ashley said that Mia planned to go home and Wendy agreed, as Mia had assaulted her. Wendy even contemplated whether or not she should be staying at the vacation house booked by Mia in Miami. After the women reached the house, Wendy packed her bags and left.

Later in the RHOP episode, Candiace was seen talking to Wendy alongside Karen and Ashley. They thought that Wendy should be left out of the trip with Candiace coming to terms with the altercation, leaving her emotional.

While speaking to Wendy on a video call and inviting her to the beach for Karen's birthday party, Candiace said she didn't deserve to be treated wrongly and that she should join them for a fun time.

Wendy later joined Karen, Ashley, and Candiace for a meal before sharing revelations that shocked them. While ordering drinks, she said she was hurt by Mia violating her personal space and attacking her over an issue that didn't involve her. She, however, also mentioned that Mia fighting for Peter didn't make sense, as he wasn't too fond of her.

As the RHOP ladies sought an explanation, Wendy revealed some interesting details about Mia to Peter. Apparently, Peter, Mia, and her husband Gordon would go on vacation together, where Mia had once misbehaved with Peter's girlfriend. He also told Wendy that he wasn't on good terms with Mia, which shocked the cast as they witnessed Mia fighting for Peter just the previous night.

Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. Former cast member Charrisse Jackson Jordan also makes an appearance, and so does Mia's now former best- friend Jacqueline Blake.

