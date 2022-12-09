"Evil is rising to the surface": Fans shocked over Lenny's treatment towards Lisa on RHOM season 5

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 premiered on Thursday, December 8, at 3.01 am ET on Peacock. The first four episodes documented the cast members as they navigated relationships, friendships and marital troubles. Viewers also saw them getting involved in many conflicts, confrontations and arguments, creating significant drama that left audiences hooked to their television screens.
Ahead of the RHOM season 5 premiere, cast members Lisa and Lenny announced that they were separating after nearly 13 years together. Although season 3 and 4 documented their troubles in marriage, this installment will uncover hard truths about the couple's issues that ultimately led to their divorce.
Throughout the course of the four episodes, Lisa was seen talking about her marriage to Lenny, unaware that the entire time he was planning on being single and eventually getting a divorce from her. At a themed pool party, he was seen talking to his friend Vito about how he was planning on leaving Lisa soon.
Fans were shocked at Lenny's behavior and took to social media to express their displeasure with him. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the show reads:
“The Peacock original series The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the “Sunshine State” are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama”
What happened between Lisa and Lenny on RHOM season 5?
After RHOM season 5 premiered on Peacock, viewers got glimpses of what all transpired between Lisa and Lenny to cause issues in their marriage and ultimately lead to a divorce. The ladies were already concerned about Lisa projecting her anger with her then husband on Larsa while feuding with her in the first two episodes. The fear might come true as the audience is aware that the former couple are no longer together.
The beginning episodes of the hit reality series saw Lisa being extremely happy with her relationship with Lenny. She also discussed her then husband keeping his health intact for her. In a conversation with Kiki and Marysol, the star said:
"We're so attracted to each other. Lenny looks better than ever. He's been working out..he's a trainer..he's eating good, like, never eaten this well before in his life. I've never seen this side of Lenny before. I like it..I've been trying to get Lenny to do this for years..I'm excited. I want him to look better, but not too good."
Kiki, however, spotted the red flags and stated that if men were physically getting better then it might be because of a woman and there was a high chance it wasn't Lisa.
In episode 4 of RHOM, the former couple hosted “Good Vibes” themed pool party at their home. Lisa spoke to fellow cast members Julia and Adriana about their tumultuous relationship over the past few years and said:
“Lenny and I have been through downs, clearly, and ups. [Marriage] is like a roller coaster. You know why we stuck through together? It’s because, you know what, we know that the grass is not greener on the other side.”
Lisa also recalled a piece of advice that Lenny's mother offered her on their wedding day, which was that the Hochsteins never divorced and that they stuck with it. Meanwhile, it looked like Lenny wasn't living by his own mother's advice. He was seen talking to his good friend Vito inside the house.
In the RHOM episode, Vito mentioned that he was single, to which Lenny responded by stating that in a couple of months, he might be single too. This revelation took his friend by surprise who wondered what the couple's issues were. Lenny said:
"Yeah, same stuff it’s always been, you know, ‘I do anything I want, whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back."
The hot mic moment further caught Lenny stating that he and his wife hadn't been intimate in a long time and confessed to having talked to Lisa about their issues. Moreover, he was caught stating that he wasn't sleeping with his then-wife as he would be cheating on someone he really cared about.
At the end of the RHOM season 5 premiere, the show teased what viewers can expect with respect to the former couple's issues and divorce. When Lisa was seen asking why he wanted her to leave the house when she was the mother of his children, Lenny was documented saying:
“I know you’re never gonna leave voluntarily. I know that you’re gonna have to be told by the court. Do you get that? I asked you a simple question. Do you understand that?”
Fans react to Lenny's behavior towards Lisa on RHOM
Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Lenny's behavior towards Lisa. Check out what they have to say.
Cast members of RHOM include Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth. With the season just beginning, there are a lot of dynamics yet to be uncovered. Only time will tell what more is to come.
New episodes of the Peacock show are released every Thursday.