What time will A Friend of the Family air on Peacock? Release date, plot and more about the crime drama series

Peacock's new crime drama series, A Friend of the Family, is expected to hit the platform on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12 AM ET (tentative). The series is based on the infamous kidnapping of actress Jan Broberg.

The show stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, and Mckenna Grace, among many others, in major roles. Keep reading to find out more details about A Friend of the Family's plot, its cast, trailer, and more.

Peacock's A Friend of the Family promises a well-written plotline

On September 13, 2022, Peacock dropped the official trailer for A Friend of the Family, which offers a peek into the lives of the Broberg family. The trailer has an air of mystery that captures the mood and tone of the series. The trailer's second half depicts how the family's life changes after Jan gets kidnapped.

The trailer establishes the central storyline and theme without giving away too many details that could ruin the viewing experience. Viewers can look forward to a gripping and emotional crime drama series that respects its subject matter without exploiting the inherent sentimentality of the story. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared a brief synopsis of the show, which reads:

''A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family friend.''

The description further states,

''The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.''

The series will include nine episodes, with the first three set to air on the same day. The final is expected to air on Peacock on November 17, 2022.

The story of Jan Broberg was earlier depicted in Netflix's critically acclaimed documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight. Directed by Skye Borgman, the documentary won several awards, including Newport Beach Film Festival, Phoenix Film Festival, and many more.

A quick look at A Friend of the Family cast

In crucial roles, the upcoming crime drama stars Mckenna Grace, Jake Lacy, and Anna Paquin, among many others. Mckenna Grace plays the role of Jan Broberg in the series. Based on the trailer, Grace promises to deliver a haunting performance, portraying the horrors that Broberg endured as a child.

Apart from A Friend of the Family, Mckenna Grace has appeared in The Young and the Restless, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and more. Other cast members include:

Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg

Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold

Hendrix Yancey as Young Jan Broberg

Austin Stowell as FBI Agent Peter Walsh

Patrick Fischler as Garth Pincock

The show is helmed by Nick Antosca, widely known for Channel Zero, Brand New Cherry Flavor, and Hulu's The Act.

You can watch A Friend of the Family on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

