Why does Lisa Hochstein feel “vindicated?” RHOM star addresses Lenny and girlfriend’s restraining order drama

RHOM (Real Housewives of Miami) star Lisa Hochstein has addressed Lenny and his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa’s restraining order which has been dismissed by the court. She told People that she feels “vindicated” and is happy to get justice in the end:

"I feel vindicated. I’m happy to say the court system works and that the judge saw right through these false and fictitious accusations against me. I only wish she wouldn't have spread these lies in the first place, as it was clearly a waste of time, money, and energy for all of us involved.”

Katharina Mazepa went public with her romance with Lisa’s husband Lenny shortly after he filed for divorce from Lisa after 12 years of marriage and two kids.

Lenny’s girlfriend Katharina Mazepa filed a restraining order against RHOM star Lisa Hochstein in July

The 27-year-old Australian fashion model Katharina filed a restraining order against RHOM star Lisa in July, accusing her of harassment and bullying.

Much to Lisa’s relief, it was recently dismissed by the court. The court documents, submitted on November 28, dismissed the restraining order as having "no just cause.” The filing, obtained by the outlet and signed by Judge Ayana Harris, read:

"Upon review, the evidence presented is insufficient under the Florida law ... to allow the Court to issue an injunction for protection against domestic, repeat, dating or sexual violence or stalking.”

RHOM star Lisa is happy with the verdict as it was “scary” to think that she might have something like this on her “permanent record, especially as a mother to two small kids.” She said:

"I'm squeaky clean, I've never done anything, hurt anybody, I've never threatened anyone with physical harm in my life.”

Lisa believes that Katharina’s restraining order was “just an attempt to vilify” her in the press and “paint herself as the victim in the public eye so that people wouldn't criticize her for being in a relationship with a married man.”

After this, she even felt that Katharina was helping her ex Lenny in their divorce proceedings. She said:

“Because she filed this three months after any contact had happened between us. There was no reason to come after me.”

The RHOM housewife was served the papers on her birthday weekend, while Lenny and Katharina were vacationing in Europe. According to Hochstein, she was supposed to celebrate her “40th birthday at a big party with Lenny,” but it ended up being the “worst” weekend of her life.

Lisa even “begged Lenny” to have Katharina drop the charges, but Lenny said that he “asked her, she just won't do it.” Lisa said:

"It never should have been granted in the first place! Restraining orders are granted when you threaten someone with physical harm and they're in danger for their lives; her life was never in danger. None of what she claimed was true and the court proved that.”

The divorce news came as a shock to the RHOM cast as well as fans. Lenny spoke about their divorce in a clip on the show, which premiered during the December 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The clip showed the 56-year-old plastic surgeon Lenny discussing his divorce plans with his newly single friend named Vito, unaware that he was being recorded. The estranged couple are parents to son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

The new episode of RHOM season 5 streams every Thursday on Peacock.

