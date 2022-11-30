What are Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 taglines? Everything to know about the Bravo show

With more iconic lines, the housewives of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) are returning with another season on Thursday, December 8. Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming season at BravoCon 2022, and a list of taglines followed soon after.

The upcoming season will see Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abriara, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova return to the show, with Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Kiki Birth joining them as supporting cast members.

Lisa Hochstein throws shade at her ex-husband with RHOM season 5 tagline

One of the storylines that the new RHOM segment will follow will be Lisa Hochstein’s divorce. While she told US Weekly at BravoCon that she wasn’t looking forward to watching the whole thing on air, she was eager to discuss the divorce while filming.

It seems like her upcoming tagline is an ode to her estranged partner, with whom she was in a relationship for more than a decade.

Lisa Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami star was asked at the Bravo event about her upcoming divorce, and she told Page Six that Leonard is going to keep the house. Court documents obtained by the publication state that if either of them files for divorce, Lisa would have to move out of the house within 30 days.

Her tagline reads:

"You can try to take my castle but you will never steal my crown."

Julia Lemigove

The RHOM star explained at the Bravo event that the upcoming season will see a major shift in cast dynamics. Speaking to HollywoodLife, Julia said there have been some shifts and surprises that she did not expect. She added that there was someone she thought she would get along with, but she didn’t, and vice versa.

Her tagline reads:

"When the chicks fly the coop, it’s time for this mama bird to spread her wings."

Guerdy Abraira

The trailer teased Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen on opposite sides of an argument because Guerdy feels that her fellow RHOM co-star isn’t supportive of her friends. She tells Larsa they need to be each other’s pillars as a group, but the latter disagrees.

Guerdy’s tagline reads:

"The only thing that moves faster than my mouth is my ambition."

Larsa Pippen

While it was unclear whether Larsa would return for season 5, fans were excited to know that she would. This cast member hasn’t always had the easiest relationship with her fellow cast members, and the trailer suggests that the drama will continue.

Her tagline for RHOM season 5 reads:

"Hate all you want ‘cause if I were you, I’d hate me too."

Alexia Nepola

The cast member is ready to bring the heat in the upcoming season of the Bravo show. In the trailer, Alexia and Geurdy are seen having a heated conversation, followed by her cast members telling her to apologize for the slander.

Her tagline for the upcoming season is:

"In Miami, the sun brings the heat but I bring the fire."

Dr. Nicole Martin

The anesthesiologist is set to return for another season. While the doctor is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Anthony Lopez, and the two have been together for seven years, they don’t seem in a rush to tie the knot. As for her relationship with the cast members, she is seen instigating an already heated situation in the trailer by asking if she should bring out a violin and play it.

Her tagline is:

"I’m a pro at the rules of engagement and I have the ring to prove it."

Tune in on Thursday, December 8, for RHOM season 5’s season premiere, or watch the episodes the following day on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes