“I do date on the show”: Larsa Pippen confirms revealing her love life in RHOM Season 5

Larsa Pippen confirmed that viewers would witness her dating on the new season of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM). In an interview with Hollywood Life during Day 2 of BravoCon 2022, held on October 15, she revealed that she would be dating on the show. Upon asking her about the rumors claiming that she's dating Michael Jordan's son, she refused to divulge any details about her dating life.

Larsa and Marcus have been fueling romance rumors since the duo was spotted having lunch together in Miami in early September. Interestingly, Larsa's ex Scottie Pippen, who she was married to until their divorce was finalized in 2021, was Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate. Her divorce and the current feud between Michael and Scottie have led to the RHOM star keeping her reported relationship private.

A source close to US Weekly confirmed the news and said:

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

More about Larsa and Scottie Pippen and the RHOM star's relationship with Marcus Jordan

Scottie and Marcus are two NBA champions who played alongside each other with the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 90s. Their success was documented in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance. However, Scottie Pippen slammed Marcus in his 2021 Unguarded memoir and said:

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Shortly after releasing the memoir, Scottie and Larsa filed for divorce after two decades of marriage. The former couple share four children, Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14.

As per a report by TMZ, the RHOM star and Marcus Jordan have frequently been seen together since early September. Later in the month, the duo was seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival together.

However, Larsa set the record straight on her relationship with Marcus on Day 2 of BravoCon 2022. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"We're friends. We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

In August 2022, the RHOM star opened up about her divorce from Scottie on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. She said:

"I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids. So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

However, Larsa maintained that the former couple contributed equally to co-parenting their four children. She said:

"We co-parent great. I feel like Scottie and I both are the same. We're really traditional in the way we treat our kids, the way we handle things. So I feel like co-parenting has been pretty easy for us."

Bravo released the trailer for RHOM's brand new season at BravoCon 2022. Season 5 will document Lisa Hochstein's tumultuous relationship with her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, and other dramatic moments between the housewives.

