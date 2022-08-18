Who is Larsa Pippen? Taking a closer look at the relationship between the American socialite and Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen's wife Larsa Pippen has been in the news lately after her tantalizing pictures started circulating on social media. She recently returned to television on the "The Real Housewives of Miami" series. Larsa has also been a frequent guest on the Kardashian-Jenner shows because of her friendship with the family members.

Her husband is consistently mentioned in sports circles due to his controversial comments. Additionally, her son Scotty Pippen Jr. made highlights in the NBA Summer League last month while playing for the LA Lakers.

Who is Larsa Pippen?

Scottie Pippen with his wife Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen is Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. They have four children together, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia, and they have joint custody of them. She was born to Assyrian parents and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother is from Lebanon and her father is from Syria.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen got married in 1997 when Scottie was playing in Chicago. After nearly 20 years of marriage, they split in 2016 but then reconciled in 2018. However, they soon separated and filed for divorce, which was officially finalized in December 2021. Her attorney, David Glass, issued a statement to People Magazine:

"All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children."

In August 2020, Mrs. Pippen launched a high-end jewelry line, Larsa Marie, which sells exclusively from Los Angeles. According to the company's website,

"They cater to all women with a goal of giving them affordable luxury direct to their door" and their items focus on "empowering women to feel like their best selves."

The product line features several varieties of earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar's Vietnam issue in August 2021, she spoke about her jewelry line:

"I've always been in love with jewelry. The jewelry business is a tough industry so I don't have room for error. I go to bed, I wake up, I sketch something. I put so much energy into it, so much love into it."

She is reportedly worth $10 million, due to her property, television career and jewelry line. She also rose to fame with her modeling career and stunning photoshoots.

