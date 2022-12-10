What happened between Lisa and Larsa? Fans left with mixed opinions over ladies' feud in RHOM season 5

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 premiered on Thursday, December 8, at 3:01 am ET on Peacock. The first four episodes focused on the cast members navigating relationships, friendships, and marital issues, while also involving themselves in arguments, conflicts, and confrontations, creating plenty of drama to keep fans hooked.

The premiere episode of RHOM featured intense drama between Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. The two ladies argued over the comments that Lisa had made about the latter's house and ended up clashing with each other, creating significant drama at the very start of the season.

Although the other cast members wanted the two women to talk through their issues in the second episode, this only led to more problems when Larsa threw shade at Lisa's house mortgage. Fans were left with mixed opinions on the ladies' feud.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The Peacock original series The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the “Sunshine State” are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.”

What happened between Lisa and Larsa on RHOM season 5?

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo #RHOM is now live on Peacock and this feud between Larsa and Lisa is giving me life #RHOM is now live on Peacock and this feud between Larsa and Lisa is giving me life https://t.co/UECRBtDNiD

Throughout the first two episodes of RHOM season 5, both Lisa and Larsa got into several petty fights. In the premiere episode, Lisa hung out with fellow cast members Kiki and Marysol and made an interesting revelation that could be the start of a long dramatic confrontation on the series.

She talked about how an Instagram account that she follows stated that the people who live in Larsa’s new building are “hookers, drug dealers, pimps, and OnlyFans people.”

However, Lisa soon realized that it wasn't Larsa's house that the account was talking about. Following this, she wanted to go ahead and make things right with Larsa as the star realized she had spread the issue with the other castmates. Her fear became a reality when both Kiki and Marysol told Larsa about Lisa's revelation.

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOM Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek — Lisa & Larsa get into it! #RHOM Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek — Lisa & Larsa get into it! https://t.co/E47Bjs9jEQ

When Lisa entered Larsa's house, the latter welcomed her "to the hood," hinting at her shade about the fellow castmate's house. While Lisa maintained that she was only talking about what the Instagram post said, Larsa was deeply offended, following which the two RHOM ladies got into a heated argument.

Larsa felt bad about how Lisa was talking as though she was the developer, architect, glazer, concierge, mason, and general contractor all at the same time. The latter, however, stated that she had come to the house with the best intentions, but Larsa didn't feel the same and said:

"There are five billion things I can look up about you and your relationship and your home... and your husband.. and anything. I don't say that. Don't knock my building. Don't knock my apartment down. That's f***ed up. That's hurtful."

In a RHOM confessional, Lisa said:

"This party should be called the "New Beatings" party and not the "New Beginnings" party. Because I am getting a mental beatdown by Larsa."

When Lisa asked Larsa to stop yelling, the situation only got worse. The latter maintained that she had "earned her s**t, unlike you," referring to Lisa living with her husband. This infuriated her, who confessed to working very hard and not living off of her husband's money.

In the second RHOM episode, the cast members got together for Alexia's boat wedding party where they decided that the two ladies should hash out their differences. As they sat down to discuss, Lisa confessed to being hurt about Larsa's lies about her and her then-husband Lenny having a mortgage in their house. Larsa, however, stood by what she said.

Lisa then accused Larsa of spewing lies when she knew nothing about her relationship with husband Lenny.

Fans react to Lisa and Larsa's fight on RHOM

Fans took to social media to comment on the fight between the two ladies. While some felt that Lisa stirred the pot, others blamed Larsa for her attitude. Check out what they have to say:

Screenshot of Twiiter quotes by fans (Image via Twitter/@bez184,@Suttonqueen21)

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail



#rhom🦩 The issue for me with Lisa H is this; she doesn’t know hot to fight without throwing a tantrum. Larsa saying she rents out her house/backyard (which I mean isn’t even THAT big a deal) set her off? My girl needs to grow some thicker skin especially with what’s coming The issue for me with Lisa H is this; she doesn’t know hot to fight without throwing a tantrum. Larsa saying she rents out her house/backyard (which I mean isn’t even THAT big a deal) set her off? My girl needs to grow some thicker skin especially with what’s coming 😰#rhom🦩 https://t.co/3ePM0K6kpH

ItsMe ♊️ @TheKagneiKing Lisa is wrong for being mad at Larsa. She trash talked her friend, it got back to her, and now she's more upset that she was caught than she is about what she actually said. Kiki didnt say the mean thing, she did. #RHOM Lisa is wrong for being mad at Larsa. She trash talked her friend, it got back to her, and now she's more upset that she was caught than she is about what she actually said. Kiki didnt say the mean thing, she did. #RHOM

Brett 💎 🎀 @Brett_The_Girl I think Lisa is confusing a mortgage with a foreclosure or something. I honestly don't think she's understanding what a mortgage is in this fight with Larsa. And I love that. #RHOM I think Lisa is confusing a mortgage with a foreclosure or something. I honestly don't think she's understanding what a mortgage is in this fight with Larsa. And I love that. #RHOM

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn This is why I don’t like Larsa. She’s a literal ex basketball wife. People can say she hasn’t earned a thing herself. For her to say that to Lisa was gross given Lisa and her married well. She always thinks she’s better than people. Really dislike those type of housewives. #RHOM This is why I don’t like Larsa. She’s a literal ex basketball wife. People can say she hasn’t earned a thing herself. For her to say that to Lisa was gross given Lisa and her married well. She always thinks she’s better than people. Really dislike those type of housewives. #RHOM

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade👻🎃 @ReadAndShade This Larsa/Lisa argument is like Larsa shut up! Why are you so invested on Lisa finances? #RHOM Lisa is obviously going through it and Lenny is really showing the hate on his face! This Larsa/Lisa argument is like Larsa shut up! Why are you so invested on Lisa finances? #RHOM Lisa is obviously going through it and Lenny is really showing the hate on his face!

tom @thom_ahs ladies you both relied on a man to get rich it’s okay, you’re telling each other home truths. The irony of Larsa of all people, who is rich because of her husband and divorcing him, telling Lisa that she leans on Lenny too much financiallyladies you both relied on a man to get rich it’s okay, you’re telling each other home truths. #RHOM The irony of Larsa of all people, who is rich because of her husband and divorcing him, telling Lisa that she leans on Lenny too much financially 💀💀💀💀💀 ladies you both relied on a man to get rich it’s okay, you’re telling each other home truths. #RHOM

Lauren👑Mucker @MuckerFace #RHOM Not Larsa tryna shame Lisa for being a housewife like she wasn’t one herself! Not Larsa tryna shame Lisa for being a housewife like she wasn’t one herself! 😒 #RHOM

The cast members of RHOM's new season include Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth. With the season just beginning, there's a lot more left to unpack about the Peacock show and viewers will have to keep watching to find out what else is in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, December 15.

