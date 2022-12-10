What happened between Lisa and Larsa? Fans left with mixed opinions over ladies' feud in RHOM season 5

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 premiered on Thursday, December 8, at 3:01 am ET on Peacock. The first four episodes focused on the cast members navigating relationships, friendships, and marital issues, while also involving themselves in arguments, conflicts, and confrontations, creating plenty of drama to keep fans hooked.
The premiere episode of RHOM featured intense drama between Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. The two ladies argued over the comments that Lisa had made about the latter's house and ended up clashing with each other, creating significant drama at the very start of the season.
Although the other cast members wanted the two women to talk through their issues in the second episode, this only led to more problems when Larsa threw shade at Lisa's house mortgage. Fans were left with mixed opinions on the ladies' feud.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
“The Peacock original series The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the “Sunshine State” are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.”
What happened between Lisa and Larsa on RHOM season 5?
Throughout the first two episodes of RHOM season 5, both Lisa and Larsa got into several petty fights. In the premiere episode, Lisa hung out with fellow cast members Kiki and Marysol and made an interesting revelation that could be the start of a long dramatic confrontation on the series.
She talked about how an Instagram account that she follows stated that the people who live in Larsa’s new building are “hookers, drug dealers, pimps, and OnlyFans people.”
However, Lisa soon realized that it wasn't Larsa's house that the account was talking about. Following this, she wanted to go ahead and make things right with Larsa as the star realized she had spread the issue with the other castmates. Her fear became a reality when both Kiki and Marysol told Larsa about Lisa's revelation.
When Lisa entered Larsa's house, the latter welcomed her "to the hood," hinting at her shade about the fellow castmate's house. While Lisa maintained that she was only talking about what the Instagram post said, Larsa was deeply offended, following which the two RHOM ladies got into a heated argument.
Larsa felt bad about how Lisa was talking as though she was the developer, architect, glazer, concierge, mason, and general contractor all at the same time. The latter, however, stated that she had come to the house with the best intentions, but Larsa didn't feel the same and said:
"There are five billion things I can look up about you and your relationship and your home... and your husband.. and anything. I don't say that. Don't knock my building. Don't knock my apartment down. That's f***ed up. That's hurtful."
In a RHOM confessional, Lisa said:
"This party should be called the "New Beatings" party and not the "New Beginnings" party. Because I am getting a mental beatdown by Larsa."
When Lisa asked Larsa to stop yelling, the situation only got worse. The latter maintained that she had "earned her s**t, unlike you," referring to Lisa living with her husband. This infuriated her, who confessed to working very hard and not living off of her husband's money.
In the second RHOM episode, the cast members got together for Alexia's boat wedding party where they decided that the two ladies should hash out their differences. As they sat down to discuss, Lisa confessed to being hurt about Larsa's lies about her and her then-husband Lenny having a mortgage in their house. Larsa, however, stood by what she said.
Lisa then accused Larsa of spewing lies when she knew nothing about her relationship with husband Lenny.
Fans react to Lisa and Larsa's fight on RHOM
Fans took to social media to comment on the fight between the two ladies. While some felt that Lisa stirred the pot, others blamed Larsa for her attitude. Check out what they have to say:
The cast members of RHOM's new season include Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth. With the season just beginning, there's a lot more left to unpack about the Peacock show and viewers will have to keep watching to find out what else is in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, December 15.