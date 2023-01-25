What was Snooki and Andy Cohen’s feud all about? Jersey shore star’s recent controversy explored ahead of season 6 premiere

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return for season 6 this week. Some of the cast members are known for their over-the-top and opinionated personalities, including the OG, Nicole Snooki Polizzi.

Last year, the MTV star and Andy Cohen were in an apparent feud after Cohen publicly said that he would never cast her as one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He invited her on his SiriusXM show on Monday to put an end to the “public war.”

What happened between Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Snooki and Andy Cohen

While fans have always speculated on whether Snooki would be on RHONJ, in 2022, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the executive producer of the series made it clear that he does not see her being on the Bravo show.

When this made headlines, the host set the record straight about where he stood with Snooki in June 2022. Andy was joined by Joey Camasta, who is really close to Snooki. He asked the Out & About co-host whether he could pass on a message to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member. He said that he had nothing but love for her.

He added:

"Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki, that is not a real thing. I love Snooki, ok? I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight."

Andy told him to “please tell her” that he loves her. He went on to explain the issue and stated that he said what he said because he was frequently asked if she would ever be on RHONJ.

He added that he is so “identifiable with Jersey Shore and MTV," and that she built MTV reality shows. He further said that it would be like putting the Kardashians on another show that has nothing to do with it.

He added:

"That was my only thing. It was nothing personal."

Snooki later took to social media to share the clip of Andy’s explanation with “LMAO yassss.” Their alleged differences may not be the only reason why the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star will never be a part of the Bravo show.

Her husband, Jionni LaValle, hates being on camera. In August 2022, she tweeted in response to a Twitter user, stating that he has anxiety and has never liked it. She added that it’s a mental health issue, and she chooses not to push him to be on camera.

Nicole and Andy recently got together during an episode of SiriusXM’s show to put an end to their apparent fight. Andy said that they’ve been in a war, and he doesn’t want to be in a war with her. The MTV star agreed with him and said that neither did she.

Snooki told him that she wasn’t mad about what he said, but his tone was a little sarcastic. He went on to explain to her why he said that he could never see her on RHONJ, stating that he views her as one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore. He added that for him, it would be equivalent to putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon.

The Jersey Shore star responded:

“I just didn’t like your little “nah, I’m good.””

She went on to ask him if she could come back to WWHL, and he said of course. Before her appearance on the show, the two had not seen each other in a really long time. They have now put the supposed feud to rest.

Snooki will now appear in Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6, which will premiere on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

