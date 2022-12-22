Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 new cast list: Meet the ladies of the Bravo show

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is airing its new season on February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, featuring some old and new cast members on the show.

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the Garden State ladies are again coming together for the new season of RHONJ. Marriage, friendships, and families have been pushed to the limit in season 13 of the reality show.

Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania are returning to the show, along with newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider will return as a friend alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

Housewives will get involved in new feuds in season 13 of RHONJ

1) Margaret Josephs

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs graduated from the FIT with a degree in marketing and fashion design. She had worked as a designer at the heart of the New York Garment Center. She resides in Englewood, N.J. Margaret is well known for her signature mantra,

“Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget."

She even has a book and podcast by the same name.

2) Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is an ambitious mother of five who earned her business degree at Hofstra University in 2000, as per Bravo. She grew up in Long Island and worked in her parent's jewelry store. After her studies, she opened her own jewelry store but shut it down after getting engaged to Dr. Bill Aydin in 2001.

3) Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is the daughter of Italian immigrants. She graduated from Berkeley with a degree in fashion marketing and management. She is a mom of four beautiful daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. She is also a New York Times bestselling author of four cookbooks — Skinny Italian, Fabulicious!, Fabulicious! Fast & Fit, and Fabulicious! On the Grill. RHONJ season 13 will showcase her marriage to Luis Ruelas and her relationship trouble with her brother Joe.

4) Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga is a sassy Italian from New Jersey. She and her husband, Joe Gorga, are parents to three kids. She has successfully launched a clothing boutique, Envy, by Melissa Gorga, and the online retail store EnvybyMG.com. She also has a podcast, On Display, and an at-home fitness accessory line in all major retail stores.

5) Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania was born and raised in Paterson, N.J. She had earlier worked as a waitress and a surgical assistant. However, it was while working in the prison system that made her passionate about helping the less fortunate, especially families suffering in unfair circumstances, as per Bravo. She co-parents her two adult children with her ex-husband Frank Catania. She will now appear on RHONJ with her new boyfriend, Paul "Paulie" Connell.

6) Danielle Cabral

(Image via bravowwhl/Instagram)

When it comes to Danielle Cabral's personality, "everything is over the top." She is the creator of Boujie Kidz, an eccentric clothing company for young children. She has been married to Danielle for ten years. The couple is parents to son Dominic and daughter Valentina, who will soon turn 5.

7) Rachel Fuda

As a mom of three, Rachel has two kids under two and a 15-year-old stepson. She is a college graduate with dual degrees who works full-time for multiple businesses.

Tune in on Bravo on February 7, 2023, to watch the new season of RHONJ.

