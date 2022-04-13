"Bringing down the entire show": Fans react after Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs get involved in a massive fight on RHONJ

Bravo's RHONJ aired its eleventh episode on Tuesday night, and it was nothing short of a dramatic spectacle. While everyone was getting ready to go to Nashville as part of their getaway, one worry loomed large in their minds.
While many complicated dynamics have already been sorted out, there is one that is still a major concern among the cast and viewers alike. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice have had several arguments over the past couple of years, with the most recent being a heated altercation at a team-building exercise that they were a part of.
Fans were very disappointed with the fight. One fan tweeted:
Teresa Giudice has been disappointed with Margaret Josephs since the premiere of RHONJ. Teresa has had to deal with the latter's constant questions about Luis Ruelas' video. Now, according to the mid-season trailer, a major altercation took place during the housewives' trip to Nashville.
Fans react to the altercation between RHONJ stars Teresa and Margaret
Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the altercation. While some deemed Teresa's behavior to be in the wrong, others sided with the RHONJ star.
Teresa and Margaret have a history of arguments on this season of RHONJ
Although housewives had several issues with one another on Season 12 of RHONJ, most of them have been sorted out. However, it seems like Teresa and Margaret will be taking their problems all the way to the reunion. Both housewives have had issues since the beginning of the season, when Margaret began to ask questions about Luis Ruelas' video that went viral.
Now with their trip to Nashville, things have got much more serious towards the end of the season. Teresa revealed that she felt Margaret was the one talking to the bloggers about her fiance Luis' video, and that was how information regarding the video was spreading on the internet. However, Margaret was upset upon hearing this.
In a confessional, Margaret said:
"Teresa did mention this before. But at the time, I thought she was spewing nonsense. Now she's trying to spread these rumors as facts. That's her MO though, rumors are now facts."
Before leaving for dinner, Margaret told Jackie Goldschneider that she was going to confront Teresa about the allegations. Although the latter questioned her decision, Margaret remained firm.
While the cast was having dinner together, Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga suggested that the group record a song together at a local music studio. While Teresa was receptive to the idea at first, she confessed that she no longer wanted to come once Margaret showed interest.
Moments later, they discussed how Margaret has a lot of connections. Teresa took this as the perfect opportunity to confront her co-star. She said:
"See what I mean? You know everybody, Margaret. You talk to everybody. Yes, you do. Yes, you do. Every time we do have, like, a major talk, something comes out. And then who brings it out? Ms. Margaret does."
Even with Margaret's denial, Teresa kept throwing accusations at her. After a lengthy back and forth, the former called her co-star a "sick, disgusting liar," and this led to a nasty altercation.
After hurling glasses and abusing Margaret, Teresa returned to their Nashville house, only to leave for another hotel with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.
Teresa's outburst seems to have shocked everyone. While both Teresa and Margaret have vowed to never speak to each other again, it remains to be seen if the cast will be able to get them in a better place.
Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out how everything pans out.