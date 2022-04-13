"Bringing down the entire show": Fans react after Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs get involved in a massive fight on RHONJ

Bravo's RHONJ aired its eleventh episode on Tuesday night, and it was nothing short of a dramatic spectacle. While everyone was getting ready to go to Nashville as part of their getaway, one worry loomed large in their minds.

While many complicated dynamics have already been sorted out, there is one that is still a major concern among the cast and viewers alike. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice have had several arguments over the past couple of years, with the most recent being a heated altercation at a team-building exercise that they were a part of.

Fans were very disappointed with the fight. One fan tweeted:

caitlyn colombi @CaitlynC12 Hot take: Teresa provides zero entertainment value at anymore, and is bringing down the entire show with her. #RHONJ Hot take: Teresa provides zero entertainment value at anymore, and is bringing down the entire show with her. #RHONJ

Teresa Giudice has been disappointed with Margaret Josephs since the premiere of RHONJ. Teresa has had to deal with the latter's constant questions about Luis Ruelas' video. Now, according to the mid-season trailer, a major altercation took place during the housewives' trip to Nashville.

Fans react to the altercation between RHONJ stars Teresa and Margaret

Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the altercation. While some deemed Teresa's behavior to be in the wrong, others sided with the RHONJ star.

karl @scorpihobabe After watching Teresa throw a child-like tantrum over nothing tonight #RHONJ After watching Teresa throw a child-like tantrum over nothing tonight #RHONJ https://t.co/rXp2FltmVX

Megan B. @mgnblgr Am I watching a different show? How are so many people defending Teresa “Approximately One Brain Cell” Giudice? She’s insufferable. #rhonj Am I watching a different show? How are so many people defending Teresa “Approximately One Brain Cell” Giudice? She’s insufferable. #rhonj https://t.co/6SyMBNkd6l

Kiki Wood @boytoy514 @Andy @Teresa_Giudice needs to be #fired from #RHONJ She's had way to many instances of either being #violent herself or encouraging other people to be violent. She is a toxic woman and I feel embarrassed for her children being raised by a woman who acts like that on TV @BravoTV @Teresa_Giudice needs to be #fired from #RHONJ She's had way to many instances of either being #violent herself or encouraging other people to be violent. She is a toxic woman and I feel embarrassed for her children being raised by a woman who acts like that on TV @BravoTV @Andy

Threewick @oh_chadwick



2. Teresa threw the drinks at everyone. I don’t think there was a single dry person left. twitter.com/thebitchalbum/… . @thebitchalbum I don’t want to hear nothing negative about Teresa throwing a drink at Margaret. Did we forgot how miss pigtails gets down? #RHONJ I don’t want to hear nothing negative about Teresa throwing a drink at Margaret. Did we forgot how miss pigtails gets down? #RHONJ https://t.co/7B32tHXmeU 1. Margaret threw wine on Danielle at a private dinner with JUST the cast. Teresa did this at a public restaurant.2. Teresa threw the drinks at everyone. I don’t think there was a single dry person left. #RHONJ 1. Margaret threw wine on Danielle at a private dinner with JUST the cast. Teresa did this at a public restaurant.2. Teresa threw the drinks at everyone. I don’t think there was a single dry person left. #RHONJ twitter.com/thebitchalbum/… https://t.co/G5IPfJRUMK

🐜#2939 @Goodyear4me Teresa’s behavior 2nite was no different than the slap at the Oscars. It’s unacceptable and this is probably what she teaches her daughters.. @BravoTV should NOT be allowing this violence #RHONJ Teresa’s behavior 2nite was no different than the slap at the Oscars. It’s unacceptable and this is probably what she teaches her daughters..@BravoTV should NOT be allowing this violence #RHONJ

𝟑 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 @Aphrodisiaddic

#RHONJ

Guess it takes an animal to know a animal huh Marge Guess it takes an animal to know a animal huh Marge #RHONJ https://t.co/oQ223eZcj7

Sonja Morgan @bravoooliz If it wasn’t so obvious that Margaret has bad intentions and is the gossip queen we’d all be on her side for this fight #rhonj If it wasn’t so obvious that Margaret has bad intentions and is the gossip queen we’d all be on her side for this fight #rhonj

Kings Daughter ♥ ♡ ♥ @QuanaDumbFresh the fact that after all that Marge still felt the need to give an opinion on Teresa and Louie and THAT is why she got what she got #RHONJ the fact that after all that Marge still felt the need to give an opinion on Teresa and Louie and THAT is why she got what she got #RHONJ https://t.co/1C4sbg3Qhi

Real Reality Homosexual @realrealityhomo Y’all are crying about Marge but if she wasn’t there, who would your queen Tre come for? Marge is a formidable opponent and Marge keeps Tre busy. Y’all should thank her. #RHONJ Y’all are crying about Marge but if she wasn’t there, who would your queen Tre come for? Marge is a formidable opponent and Marge keeps Tre busy. Y’all should thank her. #RHONJ 🍷

Teresa and Margaret have a history of arguments on this season of RHONJ

Although housewives had several issues with one another on Season 12 of RHONJ, most of them have been sorted out. However, it seems like Teresa and Margaret will be taking their problems all the way to the reunion. Both housewives have had issues since the beginning of the season, when Margaret began to ask questions about Luis Ruelas' video that went viral.

Now with their trip to Nashville, things have got much more serious towards the end of the season. Teresa revealed that she felt Margaret was the one talking to the bloggers about her fiance Luis' video, and that was how information regarding the video was spreading on the internet. However, Margaret was upset upon hearing this.

In a confessional, Margaret said:

"Teresa did mention this before. But at the time, I thought she was spewing nonsense. Now she's trying to spread these rumors as facts. That's her MO though, rumors are now facts."

Before leaving for dinner, Margaret told Jackie Goldschneider that she was going to confront Teresa about the allegations. Although the latter questioned her decision, Margaret remained firm.

While the cast was having dinner together, Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga suggested that the group record a song together at a local music studio. While Teresa was receptive to the idea at first, she confessed that she no longer wanted to come once Margaret showed interest.

Moments later, they discussed how Margaret has a lot of connections. Teresa took this as the perfect opportunity to confront her co-star. She said:

"See what I mean? You know everybody, Margaret. You talk to everybody. Yes, you do. Yes, you do. Every time we do have, like, a major talk, something comes out. And then who brings it out? Ms. Margaret does."

Even with Margaret's denial, Teresa kept throwing accusations at her. After a lengthy back and forth, the former called her co-star a "sick, disgusting liar," and this led to a nasty altercation.

After hurling glasses and abusing Margaret, Teresa returned to their Nashville house, only to leave for another hotel with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa's outburst seems to have shocked everyone. While both Teresa and Margaret have vowed to never speak to each other again, it remains to be seen if the cast will be able to get them in a better place.

Readers can tune in next week on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out how everything pans out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish