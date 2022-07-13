What is Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome? RHONJ star Dolores Catania addresses boyfriend Paul Connell’s surgery for his life-threatening condition

RHONJ star Dolores Catania recently revealed that her Irish boyfriend Paul Connell was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. He underwent life-saving heart surgery on Thursday, July 7, at New Jersey’s Hackensack Hospital.

As per Mayo Clinic, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW) causes a fast heartbeat (tachycardia) due to an extra signaling pathway between the heart's upper and lower chambers. It is a congenital heart defect that is not usually life-threatening but can lead to serious heart problems. In certain cases, it has been known to result in sudden cardiac death in children and adults.

All about RHONJ star Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paul Connell’s diagnosis

Paul Connell was suffering “with an irregular heartbeat, assumed to be atrial fibrillation,” over the last eight years. For his treatment, Connell visited many hospitals, cardiologists, and "had many trips to the emergency room." However, it was not until he found the right specialist, a cardiac electrophysiologist named Dr. Robert Altman, that his problem could be identified. Altman diagnosed that Connell had WPW, aka Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Speaking about WPW, 51-year-old RHONJ star Catania told Page Six:

“It is a very dangerous syndrome that causes an extra electrical pathway in the heart. It causes a rapid heartbeat, and can be life-threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated.”

She further added:

“So, if you experience palpitations or you feel like there’s something ‘off’ with your heart, please listen to your body and have yourself evaluated!”

It was Catania’s friend, electrophysiologist Dr. Michael Fradley, who referred Connell to Dr. Robert Altman. He saved Connell's heart through a catheter ablation procedure.

Connell was dealing with the problem for the past eight years and it caused him a lot of anxiety. He even stopped things he loved in fear that his heart would somehow be impacted. Now that he knows the cause of the problem and had the surgery, he feels hopeful about the future.

Speaking about his condition, Connell said:

“Honestly, I would have still been in the shadow of what this does to me if I hadn’t had listened to Dolores and she hadn’t have forced this.”

During this process, the duo also found that the medicine Connell had been taking "was not the correct medicine for what he actually had.” Wrong medication “caused him to gain weight and retain water.” Connell is now on his way to recovery.

Symptoms of Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome in adults and infants

The most common symptom of WPW syndrome is a heart rate greater than 100 beats a minute. Other symptoms in adults include:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Fainting

Fatigue

A rapid, fluttering, or pounding heartbeat (palpitations)

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Anxiety

Symptoms in infants can include:

Restlessness or irritability

Pale or faded skin color (pallor)

Blue or gray coloring to the skin, lips, and nails (cyanosis

Rapid breathing

Poor eating

Special actions, medications, catheter procedures to stop the irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia), or a shock to the heart (cardioversion) may be needed to treat WPW.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania and Paul Connell's relationship explored

After separating from Dr. David Principe in 2021, Dolores Catania fell in love with the president and CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC, Paul Connell. The couple started dating in 2021 after the filming of RHONJ Season 12 ended.

RHONJ star Catania was introduced to Connell through mutual friends. They connected instantly due to their charitable work. The couple became Instagram official on Valentine’s day this year.

The couple is head over heels in love with each other, and Catania is “glad he finally listened” to her and received the correct treatment.

