How old is Ashlee Malleo? RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter opens up about her bipolar diagnosis

Ashlee Malleo updated her followers with her mental health journey in a long yet vulnerable Instagram post on Monday, June 27, 2022. The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita shared her medical diagnosis. She also revealed that she plans to open up about more on living with Bipolar II in the future.

The 31-year-old social media star confessed that she was initially in denial about her diagnosis, but also stated that she wasn't completely aware of her condition. Ashely added that she took a much-required social media hiatus and sought help to manage her diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"You may not think that I have had many difficulties in my life — but I have. These last two years have been especially difficult for me. About almost a month ago, I had a psychotic break. I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts. And I chose to finally seek proper help."

Ashlee Malleo shares her bipolar diagnosis on social media

Through her Instagram post, Ashlee Malleo revealed that she was diagnosed with Bipolar II. She immediately started seeking treatment in the form of medication, as she felt she had tried everything to deal with it herself but to no avail. However, the diagnosis did scare her in the beginning because of the stigma attached to it.

"I was so used to hearing bipolar being used as a negative adjective to describe someone. I always thought it was just something related to mood swings. It is SO much more, and a lot of things in my life started to make sense. It was actually a relief to finally have an explanation for certain things."

Ashlee revealed that the diagnosis gave her the power to take back control of her life. She added that she learnt to be neither ashamed of her condition nor let anyone make her feel ashamed of it. She exclaimed that she wouldn't let anyone use her diagnosis as a "scapegoat" to try and bring her down.

Calling Bipolar disorder "the gift of extraordinary emotions," the star said:

"It has given me a level of resiliency that I very much needed growing up. It has made me capable of withstanding whatever obstacles the Universe throws at me. I am strong. It has contributed to me being imaginative, empathetic, adaptive — and it's definitely contributed to my great sense of humor in some way."

By the end of her post, Ashlee confessed that she was "hopeful" for what's to come in her life and where she'll be a year from now. She viewed life as "a journey full of ebbs and flows" and urged her followers to "keep going and be proud."

The star ended the post by asking people to be open about living with mental illnesses in an effort to help break stigmas around the issue.

Ashlee opens up about her divorce with Pete Malleo

In September 2021, Ashlee confirmed her divorce from Pete Malleo, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Cameron Hendrix Malleo. Through an Instagram post last November, the star revealed how her relationship stands with ex-husband during the "emotional rollercoaster" of her divorce.

She said:

"Pete and I will ALWAYS be partners in life. We share a gorgeous son together. I will always support Pete and cheer him on. His success is our son's success. We will ALWAYS be a family. We will ALWAYS be there for each other. Nothing and no one could ever break that. Period."

The star celebrated her 31st birthday on December 1, 2021 and reflected on everything that had happened, including the divorce. She took to Instagram to reflect upon a year that had been full of ups and downs, and said:

"There were plenty of good moments, but overall it was a VERY tough year for me. That being said, I still wouldn’t have changed a thing. This past year taught me so much, mostly about myself. Invaluable lessons were learned. I’ve never felt more secure about who I am and what I want - in every category of life."

However, throwing a subtle hint at the divorce, Ashlee revealed that she was looking forward to the future. Ashlee said that she expected her future to be "full of challenges, growth, happiness, and opportunity, just the way she likes it."

The RHONJ alum and doting mother Jacqueline Laurita also acknowledged her daughter's struggles last year. As a tribute, she posted a picture and talked at length about how it was Ashlee's story and her journey, which was bringing her where she needed to be at the time. The reality star also spoke about the new experiences that await her daughter and offered her full support.

