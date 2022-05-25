TO1 has announced a temporary hiatus for the purpose of a reorganization

K-pop group TO1 has announced that they will be halting all activities due to an internal reorganization beginning May 24.

The announcement was made by the group’s label, Wake One Entertainment, via the group's official fan cafe. Following the announcement, the group will be halting all promotional and social media activities for the time being. While on hiatus, the group will work on a new album.

The sudden hiatus has raised many questions among the fanbase. They have been speculating about its reasons on various social media platforms and demanding answers from the management.

TO1 also went on a hiatus in 2021 for similar reasons

The full announcement released by the management is as follows:

"Hello, this is Wake One Entertainment. First and foremost, we'd like to thank the fans who cheered and supported TO1 during the 'KCON 2022 Premiere.' This announcement is to inform you that TO1 will be undergoing a reorganization beginning today. Activities such as schedules, fan cafe activities, SNS activities such as Twitter and Bubble, and so on will be temporarily halted during this time. The time will be dedicated to recharging while the members prepare to show you a new side with their next album, so we appreciate fans' patience. The members will greet you with a more mature appearance. Thank you very much."

This is not the first time the Magnolia singers have gone on a hiatus for reorganization purposes. The group previously went on a hiatus in 2021, during which the group's management rights were transferred to Wake One Entertainment. It was also announced that the group's name had been changed from TOO to TO1.

Wake One Entertainment's unexpected announcement has sparked speculation in various online communities. In the absence of any proper explanation, fans have been left with no other choice but to speculate about the reason for the prolonged hiatus.

Fans are wondering if the group is going to disband. Some fans also believe that this hiatus was taken to send the group to Boys Planet, Mnet’s upcoming survival show.

Fans are wondering if the group is going to disband. Some fans also believe that this hiatus was taken to send the group to Boys Planet, Mnet's upcoming survival show.

The sudden announcement has also left fans to voice their displeasure with the management. They believe there is no reason to suspend the group's SNS activities, and they should be allowed to talk to their fans.

The sudden announcement has also left fans to voice their displeasure with the management. They believe there is no reason to suspend the group’s SNS activities, and they should be allowed to talk to their fans.

More about the group

The K-pop group made its debut in 2020 with the EP Reason for Being: Benevolence. The group was formed through Mnet's reality show To Be World Klass in 2019. Their most recent comeback album release was their second mini-album, RE:ALIZE, released in November 2021.

