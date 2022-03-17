Mnet’s 'Queendom 2' releases its official full cast poster

Mnet is gearing up for the second season of its reality survival series, Queendom 2, and has released the official poster of the full cast line-up on its Instagram handle.

Queendom 2 will offer six female K-pop groups a chance to showcase their exemplary talents and compete in a comeback battle, where they will all release a new single on the same day and see who wins on the music charts.

Queendom 2 competing teams share their thoughts for the survival series

On February 21, 2022, Mnet confirmed the K-pop acts that will be headlining the second season of its popular reality survival show, Queendom. According to the reveal, female groups VIVIZ, LOONA, WSJN, BRAVE GIRLS and KEP1ER along with former SISTAR member and soloist Hyolon will be competing on stage as participants for Queendom 2.

LOONA Press🗞 @loonapress



Host: Taeyeon



→ Brave Girls

→ VIVIZ

→ WJSN

→ #LOONA

→ Kep1er

→ HYOLYN



First episode on March 31st at 9:20pm

Airing every Thursday for 10 weeks



@loonatheworld #이달의소녀 [INFO] 220221 Full lineup for Mnet is outHost: Taeyeon→ Brave Girls→ VIVIZ→ WJSN→ Kep1er→ HYOLYNFirst episode on March 31st at 9:20pmAiring every Thursday for 10 weeks [INFO] 220221 Full lineup for Mnet <Queendom 2> is outHost: Taeyeon→ Brave Girls→ VIVIZ → WJSN→ #LOONA → Kep1er→ HYOLYN First episode on March 31st at 9:20pmAiring every Thursday for 10 weeks@loonatheworld #이달의소녀 https://t.co/cviDyM8QBO

In Mnet's official full cast poster released on March 17, each K-pop act is styled in a classic black and white outfit against a pink and dark blue backdrop. The poster also features the phrase 'Run The World' in the center.

From left to right, girl groups Kep1er, VIVIZ, LOONA, BRAVE GIRLS, WJSN, and soloist Hyolyn can be seen either sitting or standing on staircases, posing for the camera with their bold looks.

In light of the much-vaunted competition’s broadcast, each competing group shared their thoughts on what makes them different in the upcoming music survival show.

First up, BRAVE GIRLS described their friendly nature and down-to-earth personality as their unique features and commented:

"We are a team with a lot of different charms, but we have yet to show all that we have to offer. We will do our best to show new sides".

VIVIZ shared their 10+ years of experience and teamwork as their strong points. The group stated:

"We will bring forth our abilities to the fullest until we have no regrets".

Next, WJSN (Cosmic Girls) stated that their powerful stage presence would help them succeed in the show. They said:

"Our team has a great balance of vocals, performance, rap, etc, and so there is a wider range in the types of concepts and stages we can pull off".

LOONA revealed that their strong vocal and dance performances would help them receive positive results in the competition.

"We are a team with strong performances so we are confident in our ability to receive good results in a competition".

Rookie K-pop group Kep1er shared that their unique strengths are their bright, youthful talent and charms.

"Our team's strength is the powerful, bright, and youthful energy emitted by 9 members with different charms".

Last but never least, soloist Hyolyn expressed her excitement to compete on stage with other groups and stated:

"I'm hungry to show many different types of stages, not held down by genre".

Meanwhile, world-famous K-pop singer Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation will grab the mic as the only host of the upcoming reality survival show. Queendom 2 will premiere on March 31 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST).

Edited by Danyal Arabi