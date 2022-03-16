NCT Dream's Chenle injures ankle and will selectively participate in ongoing activities

NCT Dream's Chenle sustained an injury to his left ankle during practice for the group's second studio album, Glitch Mode. The idol's agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement announcing that Chelne is undergoing treatment for the injury.

"Chenle recently injured his left ankle while preparing for the group’s second full-length album and is undergoing treatment for it."

SM Entertainment releases an official statement regarding NCT Dream Chenle's physical conditions

On March 16, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement to various K-media outlets announcing that K-pop idol Chenle injured his left ankle while practicing for the group’s second full-length album. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment for it.

The agency continued to explain that the artist’s health is its top priority and hoped that Chenle would focus on recovering, but the idol requested to continue activities for the album and to see fans.

"As the artist’s health is the top priority, we hoped Chenle would focus on recovering from his injury, but he expressed his desire to be part of the album activities and see the fans, so we have decided that he will participate in the schedule within reasonable bounds."

SM Entertainment requested fans to understand Chenle’s difficulty performing his choreography and promised that they would do their best to help the singer recover soon.

"However, we ask for your understanding as it will be difficult for Chenle to perform choreography with rigorous movements. We will do our best for his treatment and recovery so that he can return to good health as soon as possible."

Fans send their recovery wishes to Chenle

Upon hearing the sudden and unfortunate news, fans of NCT Dream (called NCTzens) took to social media platforms to wish the singer a speedy recovery. They also requested the singer to be safe and not to exert himself while practicing as health comes first.

More about NCT Dream's comeback

NCT Dream is slated to make a comeback to the Korean music scene with an intense and energetic concept for its second studio album, Glitch Mode. The album is confirmed for release on March 28, 2022, at 6:00 PM KST.

The new album contains 11 songs and includes their addictive title track of the same name. Additionally, their intro song, Fire Alarm, will showcase the group’s ambition to enrapture the world yet again with their unique idea and impact.

The album will also include the fascinating B-side track Arcade. The melody is a hip-hop dance track that features the members' signature vocals with a powerful bassline.

