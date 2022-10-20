"Like the good old days": Fans reminisce The Kardashians’ Miami spin-off as Khloe and Kim visit Miami in Episode 5

The Kardashians Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu. The episode saw the Kardashian-Jenner family navigating personal issues, professional commitments, and health concerns, while take on new projects and activities enabling their personal growth.

The episode also included considerable drama as Khloe and Kim Kardashian took an all-girls trip to Miami to ward off the tension in Khloe's life.

Khloe and Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian wasn't invited to the trip and didn't even know about it until Khloe called her up to reminisce about the time she and Kourtney had spent time together in Miami. The show had a Keeping Up With The Kardashians Miami spin-off that ran for three seasons, starting in 2009.

Fans took to social media to reminisce about the spin-off. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the latest episode read:

"Kris undergoes hip surgery and begins her road to recovery while Khloé and Kim embark on a much-needed girls trip to Miami. Kendall invites Kylie to an event in Las Vegas and faces her fears."

Koutney Kardashian misses out on the Las Vegas trip on The Kardashians

On Thursday night's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian wished to take a break from dealing with her ex Tristian Thompson's scandal and joined sister Kim Kardashian on an all-girls trip to Miami, Florida, for a SKIMS swimwear launch. The duo traveled on Kim's personal flight, Kim Air, and were visibly excited about the trip.

As they touched down in Miami, Khloe took the opportunity to call her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The former wanted to reminisce about the sisters' spin-off series that aired for three seasons between 2009-2013. Kim, who was sitting in the car next to Khloe, confessed that the sisters wished Kourtney could have joined them.

The first two seasons of the spin-off series was called Kourtney and Khloe take Miami. It documented the sisters as they opened their D-A-S-H store location in Miami Beach, Florida. The third season was named Kourtney and Kim take Miami, because Kim replaced Khloe, who had other work commitments.

When Khloe called her sister, Kourtney revealed that she never knew that The Kardashians stars had made the Vegas plan. She said:

"I never heard about it until just this very second."

Kim, for her part, explained that she never thought that Kourtney "would have wanted to join them." In a confessional, the latter stated that although her sister was right, she still would have appreciated an invite from them.

Kourtney told her sister:

"Look, guys, I probably wouldn't have come but at least invite me!..... Umm, well, have the best time! Love you guys."

After reeling in an awkward phone conversation with their sister, Khloe went back to reminiscing about the time she had spent with Kourtney in Miami and said:

"I was 23, single, and it was three months of just drunkenness. I don't remember a lot of it, but it was the f***ing best."

While Khloe hoped it would all be fun, The Kardashians star was surprised when Kim became focused on editing the photos they had clicked in the SKIMS pop-up store. The duo got into a brief argument over Kim prioritizing work over some quality sister-time.

In a confessional on The Kardashians, Kim said:

"B***h, you will thank me later because I am editing all of our photos to delete the bad ones. And they have to go to print tonight...Even if I look amazing, [I will delete photos if someone else looks bad]. No one else will look at 10 people in a photo, but I do."

Kourtney had previously opened up about her current relationship with sisters Kim and Khloe during a recent podcast interview with Not Skinny But Not Fat. She revealed that although she wasn't as close to them as she used to be, Kim and Khloe had bonded when they were both expecting their children.

The Kardashians star said:

"I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things..And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

However, she maintained that she shares a cordial relationship with her sisters and it's "just that life isn't the same."

Fans nostalgic about the 2009 spin-off series in Miami

Viewers took to social media to reflect on the Miami spin-off series. Check out what they have to say.

The Kardashians Season 2 is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the family will showcase more details about their personal and professional lives, giving viewers a glimpse into quality content, like they have been offering over the past two decades.

Episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

