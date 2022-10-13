The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 4: How did Martha Stewart react as Khloe Kardashian shared ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal?

The Kardashians returned for an all-new episode on Thursday, October 13, on Hulu. The hit reality series, which follows the Kardashian and Jenner clan as they continue navigating through their personal and professional lives, recently premiered with its season 2.

The latest episode featured famous businesswoman Martha Stewart getting to know about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, Tristan Thompson, for the first time.

Episode 4 featured Kris Jenner inviting Martha over for lunch to surprise her daughter, who reportedly looks up to the businesswoman. Khloe, who swinged by her mother's house, was evidently shocked to see Martha Stewart over there. During her confessional, the reality star shared:

"I love Martha Stewart. I love entertaining. I love organization. I love animals. I love flowers. I love all those things. I also love that Martha's not a snitch and it's like my kinda gal."

The trio sat down for lunch when the businesswoman enquired about Khloe Kardashian's life. When she opened up about her and ex Tristan's situation, Martha Stewart's reaction made The Kardashians star and her mother burst out in laughter.

"Oh, that's not nice": Martha Stewart reacts to news about Tristan cheating on Khloe in The Kardashians:

While having lunch, Martha enquired about Khloe's relationship, asking her:

"I don't read and watch all the stuff, so do you have a husband?"

The reality star then opened up about her and Tristan's relationship, telling the 81-year-old business mogul:

"I don't. I just broke up with my daughter's dad. He had a baby with someone else while we were together. We had to kick him out."

Martha then replied to her, saying:

"Oh, that's not nice."

This reaction from the business mogul caused Kris Jenner and her daughter to erupt in laughter. Khloe replied to Martha saying, "It was very naughty". Jenner then revealed the real reason why she invited Martha over was to surprise her daughter by adopting a peacock from Martha who keeps them on a farm.

Khloe looked shocked, sharing that she didn't need a peacock. She said that her four-year-old daughter, True, didn't even want a small dog and is scared of animals. Khloe further added that her daughter would be even more scared of a peacock chasing her around.

However later, the mother-daughter duo headed over to Martha's peacock farm, accidentally letting a peacock loose on-site. The Kardashians star got the shock of her life, telling her mother:

"You think I want something that's going to peck me to death? That thing's as big as f**king Corey.

Khloe continued to tell her mother:

"You were the one who wanted this, I have no idea where this came from. You just wanted a reason to have Martha Stewart over for lunch. None of this made sense to me at all. I've never once talked about a big bird. I don't like birds in general."

In the end, Kris and Khloe returned home without adopting any peacock.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday night at 12 am ET only on Hulu. The previous episodes and seasons are also available to watch.

