"Fake news": Lisa Vanderpump debunks reports claiming she paid Raquel Leviss to have affair with Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump's show Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss ad Tom Sandoval’s drama has turned out to be a massive topic of discussion among all Bravo celebrities, attracting conversation and speculation from stars outside the show as well. In fact, Lisa recently debunked RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp’s claims.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated in Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast that Lisa might have paid Raquel to have an affair with Tom Sandoval. Teddi said:

“She [Lisa] probably paid Raquel [Leviss] to do this.”

Lisa shut down the claims online and called it “fake news.” However, she didn’t mention Teddi’s name in the post.

Teddi Mellencamp’s makes tall claims about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair

In an episode of Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast, Teddi Mellencamp talked about her friend and former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump.

She claimed that Lisa initiated Raquel and Tom’s affair and would not blame the latter for the drama. Teddi added that the entrepreneur might have added fuel to the fire to hype her show, Vanderpump Rules.

Teddi continued:

“I think she wants the best for herself, as I would as well. You guys wouldn’t? You’d want your shows to tank?”

She added:

“She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, [Tom and Ariana] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Tom and Raquel] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves.’”

For those unaware, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke their 10-year relationship after the former found steamy photos of Raquel Leviss on his phone. Tom and Raquel apologized for their actions, but the matter escalated after reports suggested that Bravo might feature their private video calls on the show.

The drama grabbed fans’ attention towards season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

During her recent appearance on Bravo host Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), Lisa Vanderpump was asked about her opinion on Tom Sandoval’s second apology (posted on Instagram) to Ariana. To note, the first apology was addressed to his restaurant and his business partners.

In response, Lisa said:

“Well obviously it was because he had some kind of reaction to the first apology that he felt it was necessary to apologize to Ariana. But I don't think these apologies really are worth the kind of paper or the social media, they've written on I really don't I think I want to see true contrition."

She continued:

“And I hope that when the reunion comes we actually all sit down and we can have a better understanding of how this happened why this happened and when this happens.”

She further added that Raquel and Tom’s affair had been going on for a long time, so it was not a one-time thing.

Lisa Vanderpump debunked liquor license suspension report

In her recent Twitter post, Lisa Vanderpump debunked two reports. The first was Teddi Mellencamp’s claims that she paid Raquel Leviss to get involved with Tom Sandoval. The second was reports of her liquor license getting suspended.

With a net worth of $90 million, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own around 36 restaurants and clubs across the UK and the US, including SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Lounge, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

As per an Alcoholic Beverage Control report, a routine inspection was done that led to a temporary suspension of liquor licenses at Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant. While the reports were all over the news, Lisa recently debunked the reports on social media and said that the restaurant will be open as usual.

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump will appear on Vanderpump Rules season 10, which airs on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

