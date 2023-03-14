Vanderpump Rules is currently airing season 10 and has recently been in the news for the scandalous relationship between some of the cast members on the show. Now, Lisa Vanderpump, one of the stars of the show, is in the news for having her liquor license temporarily suspended.

The former Real Housewife, who is known for her multiple restaurants, has lost her liquor permit at two of her most popular locations, including Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant loses liquor license after reportedly serving alcohol to minors

The Vanderpump Rules star and entrepreneur has opened over 30 restaurants in the last 30 years, including SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Lounge, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

According to a report from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the Vanderpump Rules establishments’ general eating license and event permits were not set to expire until next month. However, Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant’s liquor licenses have been suspended since March 8, 2023.

According to WehoTimes, the suspension was placed after a routine inspection by ABC and one of the violations included selling alcohol to minors. The publication further explained that the violations took place between July and September 2022 and the suspension took effect last week.

Us Weekly reported that the Vanderpump Rules season 10 star's establishments were shut down on Saturday, March 11, with a sign that read “closed due to rain issues.”

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken, own several establishments, including:

SUR Restautrant & Lounge (West Hollywood)

Villa Blanca (Beverly Hills)

PUMP (Santa Monica Boulevard)

Tom Tom (Santa Monica Boulevard)

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden (South Las Vegas Boulevard)

Lisa Vanderpump gives her two cents about the Tom and Raquel cheating scandal

The Vanderpump Rules star recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spoke about the relationship drama between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. She said that she was flabbergasted when she found out they were having an affair.

She added:

"I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming. I have seen Ariana and I have filmed with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word and I would use to describe her is devastated."

She further stated during her appearance on the Bravo talk show that she didn’t know who Raquel was. She added that she “stuck her toe in the Peter Madrigal pond."

She added that the Vanderpump Rules star snagged Oliver Saunders, “schm*ozed” with Tom Schwarts, and sh*gged Sandoval. She called the model a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Later, Raquel took to social media to publicly apologize to Ariana. She wrote that there is no excuse and that she is not a victim and has to own her actions.

Raquel added:

"In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes