“Timeline check”: Vanderpump Rules fans claimed that Raquel was dating Tom Sandoval when she kissed Oliver in episode 5

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired its fifth episode on Wednesday, featuring Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent, and Ariana Madix on a girls’ trip.

While Lala and Raquel were at a bar, both showed interest in Oliver Saunders, son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Garcelle Beauvais. Raquel told Lala that if he was interested in the latter then she would not come in between Oliver and Lala. However, things went in Raquel’s direction and viewers saw her hooking up with him.

Fans claimed that Raquel was secretly dating Tom Sandoval at the time.

Jenn @jennS012 #Vanderpump #WWHL Timeline check… Raquel was hooking up with Oliver (who is married) but wasn’t she with Sandoval during this time or did they get together later? #PumpRules Timeline check… Raquel was hooking up with Oliver (who is married) but wasn’t she with Sandoval during this time or did they get together later? #PumpRules #Vanderpump #WWHL

According to reports, Tom and Raquel were secretly having an affair for months. Speculations about the timeline were made after Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 5.

Fans slammed Raquel Leviss on Twitter

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules GUYSSS remember when we thought the big scandal and controversy was going to be Raquel hooking up with Garcelle’s son Oliver LOOOOLL like we were so SO naive. Oliver wasn’t even the starter, he was like the amuse bouche GUYSSS remember when we thought the big scandal and controversy was going to be Raquel hooking up with Garcelle’s son Oliver LOOOOLL like we were so SO naive. Oliver wasn’t even the starter, he was like the amuse bouche 😭😅💀 #PumpRules https://t.co/2AS8QvVkse

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 5, Katie Maloney decided to go on a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. She invited Lala Kent, Kristina Kelly, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss.

However, Ariana had to leave early as Tom Sandoval informed her that her dog was sick. Lala and Raquel were later seen flirting with Oliver, who ended up kissing Raquel.

Fans slammed Raquel on Twitter, claiming that she was dating Tom Sandoval at the same time. Fans also predicted that Raquel acted this way out of jealousy after learning that Tom was going to be there for Ariana as the latter’s dog was sick.

For those unaware, Tom and Ariana recently broke up their nine-year relationship after he was caught cheating on her with Raquel.

playboi chichi @tranwreckkkkk So did Rachel hook up with Oliver bc she was jealous that Tom was taking care of Ariana in her grief over losing her soul dog…..? #PumpRules So did Rachel hook up with Oliver bc she was jealous that Tom was taking care of Ariana in her grief over losing her soul dog…..? #PumpRules

CL @OUChristie So when Rachel hooked up with Oliver in Vegas, she was cheating on Sandoval? #PumpRules So when Rachel hooked up with Oliver in Vegas, she was cheating on Sandoval? #PumpRules

Evol @TeacherEduSay So when Raquel was making out with Oliver and Schwartz, was she also sleeping with Sandoval? I need a visual. Timeline? #PumpRules So when Raquel was making out with Oliver and Schwartz, was she also sleeping with Sandoval? I need a visual. Timeline? #PumpRules

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze #VanderpumpRules #pumprules #vpr So Raquel was jealous that Tom was there for Ariana’s dog dying and that triggered her to make out with Oliver which in turn was a twofer because she also got Lala twisted too. #Scandoval So Raquel was jealous that Tom was there for Ariana’s dog dying and that triggered her to make out with Oliver which in turn was a twofer because she also got Lala twisted too. #Scandoval #VanderpumpRules #pumprules #vpr https://t.co/X9wcFCo4Hn

So Sandoval watches this episode back and sees Rachel making out with Oliver while they’re in an entanglement So Sandoval watches this episode back and sees Rachel making out with Oliver while they’re in an entanglement #PumpRules So Sandoval watches this episode back and sees Rachel making out with Oliver while they’re in an entanglement

MeRe daVinci @Meredavin Rachel 1000% went for Oliver because she was mad that Ariana went back home where Sandoval was. #pumprules Rachel 1000% went for Oliver because she was mad that Ariana went back home where Sandoval was. #pumprules

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 5 also featured a conversation between Ariana and Raquel about Tom Schwartz. Earlier, Raquel was seen flirting with Schwartz, stating that Scheana Shay pushed her in that direction.

In the previous episode, Raquel revealed to Katie that she tried to make a move on Schwartz the other day, but he denied the offer. To note, Katie and Schwartz have filed for divorce.

Katie was seen heartbroken but thanked Raquel for telling her the truth and decided not to invite Scheana on her Las Vegas trip. Ariana was also present during the conversation and was shocked at Raquel’s boldness.

In the latest episode 5, Ariana told Raquel:

“I could not believe what you [Raquel] told Katie last night, that you asked Schwartz if you wanted to make out. I was like, 'Am I about to be mad at Raquel for the first time?'"

In her confessional, Ariana said:

“We've been encouraging Raquel, 'Get out there, make mistakes, go crazy,' but then when she says she asked Schwartz to make out with her, it's like, 'But not like that.’"

Currently, Ariana’s nine years of relationship with her boyfriend Sandoval has come to an end due to a cheating scandal with Raquel.

Ariana-Sandoval-Raquel drama will feature in Vanderpump Rules

Reports stated that the producers of Vanderpump Rules season 10 shot the break-up drama between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Further, Bravo might release clips of Raquel and Sandoval’s private video chats.

While Raquel sent out a legal letter to her co-stars over an intimate video, Sandoval allegedly warned the producers of quitting the show if they showed his private moments with Raquel.

Meanwhile, the drama has escalated. From the Vanderpump Rules stars reactions to Scheana punching Raquel because of the affair, fans have been fed new updates every day.

Bravo airs new episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

