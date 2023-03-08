Who is Kristen Doute? Meet Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend amid Vanderpump Rules star’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute, who was previously in a relationship with Tom Sandoval, has had her share of ups and downs on the show. Although her relationship with Tom didn't work out as both parties cheated, she has remained good friends with him and former girlfriend Ariana Madix. She was also seen supporting the latter after Tom's affair with Raquel was made public.

On March 3, 2023, Ariana was present at Tom and his band's event when she allegedly found inappropriate messages and a video from Raquel on his phone. The former couple left the venue, following which Ariana broke it off with Sandoval.

Kristen Doute was one of the cast members who instantly checked in with Ariana and expressed her support for her friend.

Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval were in a relationship for four years, aspects of which were also documented in the initial Vanderpump Rules season. However, she cheated on Tom with fellow cast member Jax Taylor and Tom also cheated on her by kissing Ariana, which led to multiple arguments and confrontations before the pair called it quits in 2013.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute might return to the show

Kristen Doute was fired by Bravo in 2020 over alleged racist remarks about fellow cast member Faith Stowers.

However, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member is reportedly in talks about returning to film the show amid Tom's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. As per PEOPLE's report, she is set to talk about the affair and is supporting Ariana Madix. The star would also only consider making her return if the latter was comfortable with it.

A source told Page Six:

“Kristen was with Ariana [Madix] the night it happened and has been by her side ever since. As someone who’s dated Tom and built a strong friendship with Ariana over the years, she has a singular perspective on the situation that producers are interested in.”

Kristen Doute's tumultuous relationship with Tom Sandoval was intensely documented in season 1 and 2 of Vanderpump Rules. Their relationship ran the course of multiple cheating scandals, rumors and allegations. Kristen cheated on Tom with Jax Taylor, who was fellow castmate Stassi Schroeder's ex-boyfriend. This also led to a violent physical confrontation between the two ladies 9 years ago.

Tom also cheated on Kristen by kissing Ariana, following which the former couple parted ways in 2013. The former cast member detailed her feelings about her relationship with Tom, cheating with Jax in her 2020 memoir He’s Making You Crazy. She explained how the parties involved had forgiven each other, adding that she had left it all behind and wanted them (Tom and Ariana) to be happy.

Kristen said:

"I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore.”

After Tom and Ariana's affair was made public, Kristen shared a video on her Instagram where she was seen hugging Ariana and expressing her support. In a separate Instagram video, she also clapped back at those who thought the news of the affair made her happy. She said:

"I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy. And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up."

Raquel Leviss sends legal notice to fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members

Raquel Leviss sent a legal notice to her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars, reportedly warning them not to share her intimate Facetime video with Tom Sandoval that was found by Ariana and led to the whole fallout.

A source told PEOPLE that the Facetime call was allegedly recorded by Ariana, who found it on Tom's phone and "recorded it and sent it to herself." According to the outlet, the legal notice claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of Raquel. It is also alleged that Tom Sandoval recorded it.

The Vanderpump Rules star's lawyers ordered that people who had access to the video delete it from their phones or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."

Fellow cast members then reacted to the notice being sent, including Lala Kent. She shared a video asking Raquel to ask her "little Mickey Mouse lawyer" to send "stuff" over to her lawyer and not to her personal email. She further said:

"You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That's why we have counsel, k? I don't want to deal. I have a life going on. I've got a little baby to take care of. I don't want to see that in the morning. I don't want to see that ever."

TMZ recently reported that Raquel Leviss sought court-ordered protection from fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay after their rumored fight. She even filed for a restraining order against her.

This comes after the two ladies reportedly got into a physical altercation after appearing on Andy Cohen's WWHL.

