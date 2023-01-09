“There were undoubtedly fears”: Source claims royals set up ‘war room’ over Prince Harry memoir

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. Although there is a day left before the release, a few excerpts from the memoir were recently leaked.

Now, sources are claiming that the Prince's family has taken a few steps to avoid any controversies sparked by the memoir. On January 7, Page Six reported that the family's senior-level advisors set up a "war room" to discuss the consequences of the book during the Christmas celebration at Sandringham Estate.

Sources disclosed that a plan has been made to avoid problems that might happen due to the details mentioned in the memoir. According to an insider:

“There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold.”

Reportedly, everyone present for the occasion tried to analyze the details that would be added to the memoir, including Harry’s dispute with William about Meghan Markle.

Page Six also reported that a mutual friend of both the princes said that William won’t "retaliate" to anything written in the book "because he's dignified and unbelievably loyal," adding that he has not responded for the sake of his family and the country.

Some of the major revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry has made some major revelations on his memoir (Image via Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s memoir is expected to reveal a lot of details about his life that have thus far remained hidden from the public. The leaked excerpts, which have already sparked curiosity among people, have drawn immense criticism from British media and commentators.

As per the leaks, the book mentions how Harry's father King Charles reportedly told Princess Diana that she gave him a “Heir” [referring to Prince William] and a “Spare” [referring to Harry himself].

Channel 4 News @Channel4News Excl: First copies of Prince Harry's controversial book 'Spare' have been delivered to some UK buyers by mistake, before Tuesday's release, including this one.



Amazon say due to a technical issue, a limited number of customers received their order slightly earlier than expected Excl: First copies of Prince Harry's controversial book 'Spare' have been delivered to some UK buyers by mistake, before Tuesday's release, including this one.Amazon say due to a technical issue, a limited number of customers received their order slightly earlier than expected https://t.co/qXUV71UpK2

In the book, Harry will also possibly speak about his experience as a pilot when he served in the British Army in Afghanistan. The leaked excerpts suggest that he confessed to killing 25 Taliban fighters in the country.

Other revelations include the prince admitting that he had a cocaine addiction as a teenager and confessing to losing his virginity to an older woman at a field near a pub.

Mike Sington @MikeSington In a leak from his upcoming memoir “Spare”, Prince Harry claims Prince William physically attacked him in the kitchen (pictured) of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, throwing him to the floor, leaving him with visible injuries. (The Guardian) In a leak from his upcoming memoir “Spare”, Prince Harry claims Prince William physically attacked him in the kitchen (pictured) of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, throwing him to the floor, leaving him with visible injuries. (The Guardian) https://t.co/yRmgOLRdCN

Prince Harry’s relationship with the rest of the Royals will also be featured in the book, with details about one particular fight from 2019 with his brother Prince William being revealed in the leaks. A 2021 confrontation between him and William during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is also expected to be a part of the book.

Additionally, Harry's book suggests that his brother described Meghan Markle as rude and difficult.

The leaked excerpts also reveal how Harry and William requested their father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. Following the death of his mother, Harry also reportedly approached an influential woman for some help.

In the book, Harry also wrote that he always had panic attacks before giving speeches or interviews.

Spare is slated to it book stores on January 10, 2023. The leaked excerpts came when the book accidentally went on sale in Spain on January 5.

