When is Takeoff's funeral service? Large ceremony planned for State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Popular rapper Takeoff’s funeral is scheduled to be held on November 11. The venue for the funeral will be Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which can accommodate more than 20,000 people.

New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III will officiate the service and provide the eulogy. Atlanta radio station V-103 reported that the funeral will start at 1 pm Rev. Curney also stated:

“I was really sad to hear the news. Kirsnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Following the announcement of the funeral arrangements, Drake postponed a special show, which was to be held at the Apollo in New York. He revealed the same in an Instagram Story on November 7.

Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, 2022

Takeoff was gunned down on November 1, 2022, at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. KHOU-11 TV reported that the rapper, along with 40 others, arrived at the spot following a private party at around 11 am.

The singer’s uncle, Quavo, was also present at the scene, but he was not injured. The late Migos member shared a video prior to the incident where he was driving around Houston with James Prince Jr on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

Takeoff was shot at the head and torso and the incident happened between an argument (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reports say that there was an argument during a dice game when Quavo’s pockets became empty at one point. Quavo reacted aggressively with a group of people, after which someone from the other side reacted and shots were fired, which continued for some time.

Also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed in all the chaos and according to Houston police chief Troy Finner, he was not a target. The cops arrived at the location at around 2.40 am, and the rapper was announced dead on the spot.

Two more individuals were also injured and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Quavo’s assistant Joshua Washington was also injured alongside a 23-year-old woman, whose identity remains unknown.

Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos

Takeoff started his career as a member of Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Their first project was a mixtape, Juug Season, which released in August 2011.

The trio became popular for their single Versace, which was released in 2013. Their first album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in July 2015 and it reached the 17th position on the Billboard 200.

The group’s second album, Culture, was released in January 2017 followed by two more albums, Culture II and Culture III, in 2018 and 2021. Takeoff released his only solo album, The Last Rocket, in November 2018.

