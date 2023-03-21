"I have no words": Vanderpump Rules fans react to “chilling” mid-season 10 trailer featuring Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix drama

Just when viewers thought Vanderpump Rules was getting quieter, Bravo released the mid-season trailer for season 10 of the series and it is as dramatic as it can be. The first-look includes glimpses of the repurcussions of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair that shook Bravo fans and led to the former's split with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. The affair was made public on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Since news of the affair broke, fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members and loyal fans have rallied around Ariana, providing her with mental and emotional support and have also expressed their outrage towards Sandoval and Raquel, terming the affair "Scandoval."

With the mid-season trailer giving dramatic sneak-peaks into Ariana and Tom Sandoval's conversations, and having the cast members give their opinions, fans have thronged social media and expressed a variety of reactions. One tweeted:

Vanderpump Rules mid-season 10 trailer teases bone-chilling moments

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules aired over a month ago and had viewers hooked to the series. Fans as well as the cast weren't expecting the season to turn out the way it did. After news of Sandoval and Raquel's affair came out, Bravo revealed that it was going to film more scenes to capture the fallout between him and former girlfriend Ariana as part of the same season.

The Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer began with Lisa Vanderpump's voiceover of what fans can expect from the show. The sneak-peak began with Tom Schwartz and Sandoval navigating their professional lives while the rest of the cast dealt with their own personal lives.

In another scene, Scheana was seen telling Rachel:

"I was the OG homewrecking w***e of his group...And then came Lala, and now here you are."

This statement now looks ironic after Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval became public. The former was also seen kissing fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz, a storyline that was a major focal point this season. Schwartz's now ex-wife Katie Maloney, in another scene, said:

"We're not divorced yet. This is my husband."

Meanwhile, Raquel was also seen making out with a guy in a bar who was previously married and had kids. The trailer even documented some friction between Lala Kent, James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber. In a conversation, the DJ asked Lala if he should propose.

The Vanderpump Rules mid-season 10 trailer also documented the fallout between Sandoval and Ariana. While the former addressed his concerns of having "s*x" with his then-girlfriend only four times a year, Ariana referred to her ex-boyfriend as someone who "feels like a stranger."

Tom Schwartz was seen stating "open relationships are tough," indicating the rumors that Sandoval and Ariana were in an open relationship, while Scheana called the scandal a "full-blown love affair."

In a separate scene from the Vanderpump Rules trailer, Sandoval said:

"I wish we woul've both tried harder."

To this, Ariana responded:

"You don't deserve one f***ing tear from me."

While Sandoval was seen pointing out to someone that they didn't know "what was going on between them," Raquel expressed having no regrets about a certain relationship. The trailer then continued to showcase a lot of fights, fun, tears, emotions and drama.

By the end of the trailer, Sandoval asked if he could get his ex-girlfriend something from the kitchen. The clip ended with Ariana saying:

"For you to die"

Fans react to the Vanderpump Rules mid-season 10 trailer

Fans have had a multitude of reactions since watching the mid-season trailer, but they are surely more invested than ever before. Check out what they have to say.

It’s About Bravo @about_bravo This is such a different style trailer than what we are used to and it’s absolutely CHILLING #PumpRules This is such a different style trailer than what we are used to and it’s absolutely CHILLING #PumpRules https://t.co/LWvKh9Fo4V

#MaxHadid29 (They/Them) @MaxHadid29 Lordy the ending of the mid season trailer with Ariana and Tom was chilling. #pumprules Lordy the ending of the mid season trailer with Ariana and Tom was chilling. #pumprules

Andrea Isabel Rueda @airueda15 Having family visit from Colombia during the #Scandoval is difficult. I haven't stopped rewatching the mid-season trailer and they don't get what's so great about it Having family visit from Colombia during the #Scandoval is difficult. I haven't stopped rewatching the mid-season trailer and they don't get what's so great about it

Tiffany @TiffanysTV Ariana responding with "for you to die" as the ending?! *chefs kiss* Honestly this mid-season #PumpRules trailer isAriana responding with "for you to die" as the ending?! *chefs kiss* #Scandoval Honestly this mid-season #PumpRules trailer is 🔥🔥🔥Ariana responding with "for you to die" as the ending?! *chefs kiss* #Scandoval

michael @snoozeerella #Bravo #Scandoval twitter.com/bravotv/status… Bravo @BravoTV Still to come on this season of #PumpRules ... Still to come on this season of #PumpRules... https://t.co/qscbSYfbGC this is one of the best midseason trailers Bravo has ever made. please give the editors and producers an Oscar, Emmy and a GLAAD award #PumpRules this is one of the best midseason trailers Bravo has ever made. please give the editors and producers an Oscar, Emmy and a GLAAD award #PumpRules #Bravo #Scandoval twitter.com/bravotv/status…

Drew @DrewOfBorg #scandoval. Tom blaming Ariana in that trailer really isn't sitting right with me. A complete POS. #pumprules Tom blaming Ariana in that trailer really isn't sitting right with me. A complete POS. #pumprules #scandoval.

The DisCountess @Discountess_ but I honestly feel so terrible being excited. Ariana just absolutely did not deserve any of this. If Scumdoval wasn’t happy with her or their sex life he should have ended it THEN moved on. I feel so bad for her.

#PumpRules That mid season trailer isbut I honestly feel so terrible being excited. Ariana just absolutely did not deserve any of this. If Scumdoval wasn’t happy with her or their sex life he should have ended it THEN moved on. I feel so bad for her. #Scandoval That mid season trailer is 🔥🔥 but I honestly feel so terrible being excited. Ariana just absolutely did not deserve any of this. If Scumdoval wasn’t happy with her or their sex life he should have ended it THEN moved on. I feel so bad for her. #Scandoval #PumpRules

✨ @beka_quinn #Scandoval I haven’t been this invested in realty tv since Steven slapped Irene on Real World Seattle #bravo #vpr this mid season trailer is off the rails I haven’t been this invested in realty tv since Steven slapped Irene on Real World Seattle #bravo #Scandoval #vpr this mid season trailer is off the rails https://t.co/lDx6fcsRFn

K8 @spinspinsvgar the #Scandoval trailer for pump rules got me like the #Scandoval trailer for pump rules got me like https://t.co/gVbRS1BiiR

Roems✨ @Roems 🏻 The bravo gods have blessed us with a midseason #pumprules trailer today and it includes stuff filmed post #Scandoval The bravo gods have blessed us with a midseason #pumprules trailer today and it includes stuff filmed post #Scandoval 🙌🏻

Sydney Collins @SydneyNicolex_ I need to quit watching the mid season trailer for #PumpRules lol I need to quit watching the mid season trailer for #PumpRules lol https://t.co/5z5FJD06F4

Fellow former and current cast members including Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Kristina Kelly, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, among several others were spotted filming for the season. Viewers will now see the entire drama play out in season 10 and have already seen the chilling teaser that ends with Ariana asking Sandoval "to die."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

