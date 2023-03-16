What is Ariana Madix’s net worth? Vanderpump Rules star finally opens up on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair

The Vanderpump Rules cast recently found itself surrounded by controversy when Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. Tom had been dating co-star Ariana Madix for almost a decade when the cheating allegations became public, leading the two to break up.

While both Tom and Raquel put out statements about the affair on social media, Ariana was quite so far. However, the reality star, whose net worth is currently $1 million, recently took to Instagram to address the situation and the support she received from her fans.

In a long and heartfelt post, she thanked her friends, family, and fans for their support and noted that she was grateful for the strength they provided her. She ended her post with:

"What doesn’t kill me better run."

Ariana Madix joined Vanderpump Rules in 2013 and has appeared in multiple films

The reality star and actress was born in Melbourne, Florida in 1985 and has appeared in several movies and television shows. The Vanderpump Rules cast member joined the show in 2013 and has been on the show ever since.

Her television series credits include CollegeHumor Originals, Writers Room, Single Siblings, AwesomenessTV, Dads, Anger Management, Lonely and Horny, and Waking Up With Strangers. She has appeared in several movies including Working It Out, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Dirty Dealing 3D, and Dead End.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member served as an associate producer for The Raiven Destiny in 2016. She was also seen in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the same year she started appearing in the Bravo show.

The 37-year-old has earned most of her fortune through her work in the entertainment industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth stands at $1 million.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix takes to social media to address the cheating scandal

Several Vanderpump Rules stars recently made the news and not for the best reasons.

Cast member Ariana Madix discovered on March 1, 2023, that her boyfriend of nine years had been cheating on her with another member of the Bravo show. Ariana found inappropriate messages that the cast member, Raquel Leviss, had sent Tom Sandoval while he was in the middle of a performance with his band.

Ariana hadn't spoken about the issue publicly until recently when she made the post on Instagram. Apart from thanking her friends and family for their love and support, she also thanked the people she's never met or knew of until two weeks ago.

Ariana added:

"When I have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

She continued that she is not in this alone and that some of her friends have been grieving with her. The reality star said that she feels lucky to have the best support system in the world and hopes to repay every single person for the love they have shown her.

An anonymous source told People magazine that upon discovering the truth, the Vanderpump Rules star was “completely blindsided.” The source added that the word devastated doesn’t begin to describe how she feels.

Tom Sandoval apologizes to Ariana

Ariana's now-ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval took to Instagram to apologize to her and others that were hurt in the process. He stated that he was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt Ariana.

He added that he can only imagine how devastating it must have been for the Vanderpump Rules star and that he regrets dishonoring her. He also said that he was sad that their relationship ended the way it did. He ended his statement by saying that he will continue reflecting on his behavior as he knows he has a lot of work to on himself and will continue to do so.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 air weekly on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

